(The Center Square) – The city of Burlington had the 20th-largest drop in sales tax revenue last year among Washington municipalities, according to a recent report from the Office of the Washington State Auditor.
Burlington’s sales tax collection was down more than $547,000 from the year before, from $9.7 million to $9.2 million; a 5.6% decline.
Overall sales tax collection in Washington was down 4.5% last year, for a $76.7 million decline.
The auditor’s office reported that “167 of 272 cities (that's over 60%) saw an increase in their sales tax collections over pre-pandemic 2019.”
“We think each city has its own story that explains the increase or decrease," the report said. "We shouldn’t assume any one factor is responsible for changes.”
Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton said, “You are correct that COVID had a huge impact on cities such as Burlington, that are heavily dependent upon sales tax revenues.”
Burlington has the Cascade Mall, an outlet mall, a Costco and a large retail footprint to lure customers along Interstate 5.
COVID-19 restrictions led to much of the mall’s permanent closure. Cascade Mall announced last year “the interior part” would be “permanently closing,” leaving only the larger “exterior facing tenants.”
The Outlet Shoppes outdoor mall also was affected. One whole wing sits basically empty except for the Children's Museum of Skagit Valley and a drive-thru COVID testing site.
In Sexton’s estimation, COVID-19 hastened the hollowing out of Burlington retail but didn’t cause it.
“Prior to 2020, we had been tracking a steady decline in these revenues, as we have been experiencing what I call the Amazon Effect upon retail sale tax,” he said.
The effect “was not nearly what I expected in March of 2020, due in large part to the federal government giving away money to Americans,” Sexton said.
This year, even with a greatly reduced retail occupancy rate, Burlington has “seen record sales tax revenues nearly every month due to two things, in my opinion: pent up purchasing demand from 2020 coupled with federal money given out.”
Sexton does not expect this year’s good time to keep rolling.
“As we look forward, we have an understanding that neither of these are sustainable, and we'll continue to budget with that in mind,” Sexton said.
While Burlington sales tax collections were down last year, other municipalities in Skagit County were up.
To the south of Burlington along I-5, Mount Vernon was up more than $324,000. Sales tax collection in Anacortes, to the west, was up over $216,000.