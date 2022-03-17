(The Center Square) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Thursday designated Bradford Island as a toxic Superfund cleanup site, making it eligible for a portion of the $3.5 billion in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by Congress last fall to help clean up polluted sites in communities.
There is currently no estimate of total cleanup costs for Bradford Island.
The island – located in the Columbia River about three miles west of Cascade Locks, Oregon and 40 miles east of Portland – is part of the Bonneville Dam complex operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
It was used as dumping ground from 1942 until 1982. The Corps dumped electrical components and other debris containing highly toxic chemicals like polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in the area, leading to pollution of the river and contamination of fish in the area.
There are currently health advisories issued by Oregon and Washington state against eating fish from river, the traditional fishing grounds of the Yakama Nation.
“This is one of 12 sites we’re adding to the Superfund national priorities list today, alongside another five that we’re proposing,” EPA administrator Michael Regan said during a virtual press conference announcing that included, among others, the governors of Oregon and Washington. “In thousands of communities across the country, EPA’s Superfund remedial program protects people and the environment from the dangers posed by legacy hazardous waste sites from past industrial activity.”
He went on to say “This investment will dramatically improve our ability to tackle threats to public health and the environment. And with this funding, communities living near many of the most serious uncontrolled or abandoned releases of contamination will finally get the protections they deserve.”
Regan concluded, “It’s a day filled with hope for communities along the Columbia River who’ve suffered for far too long.”
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown agreed.
“We should all be lifting up this moment and all our collective actions hereafter to serve as a really great example of how federal agencies can work with states, tribes, and other partners to reverse decades of careless land and facilities management,” she said. “And to show how government entities can fulfill our collective obligation to the indigenous peoples who have cared for these lands and these waters since time immemorial,” she said.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee lauded the federal government’s decision to add Bradford Island to the Superfund site list and used the opportunity to indicate his support for federal action on climate change.
“So, I look forward to really moving the ball forward,” he said. “And I also look forward to our federal partners delivering a climate change package shortly, in the next couple of months, so that these waters are not acidified and too hot for these salmon, too. And we’re looking forward to their success.”
Congress established the Superfund program in 1980, allowing the EPA to clean up contaminated sites. The responsibility of cleaning up sites is divided between the EPA and the party responsible for polluting the site.