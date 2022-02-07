(The Center Square) – Douglas County Superior Court judge Brian Huber did not render a decision during a recent virtual summary judgement hearing on the constitutionality of Washington state’s capital gains tax.
But that hasn’t stopped both sides – the tax’s opponents and proponents – from ramping up their respective efforts regarding the controversial measure that adds a 7% tax on capital gains above $250,000 a year, such as profits from stocks or business sales.
That’s because no matter what Huber decides in about two weeks – the timeline from the judge himself at the end of Friday morning’s two-hour-plus hearing – the case will most likely be appealed to the Washington State Supreme Court.
In other words, the state’s highest court will have the final say on whether the tax is an excise tax or an income tax, and if the latter, whether income is property as defined by the state constitution and subject to its uniformity clause.
At the summary judgement hearing, that was the case made by former state Attorney General Rob McKenna in representing one group of plaintiffs challenging the capital gains tax. He told the judge it’s essentially a graduated tax on income, since it targets one group of people with high earning, but exempts others. That kind of tax is unconstitutional, McKenna reasoned, because it doesn’t tax income at a flat, uniform rate.
Well-known anti-tax activist Tim Eyman made the long trip to Waterville in Eastern Washington for the hearing, posting his less lawyerly but more colorful take on the proceedings to his Facebook account and his Permanent Offense website.
“Of course our side is kicking the crap out of the other side. Rob McKenna is picking apart everything the AG [Attorney General Bob Ferguson] said,” Eyman wrote.
He went on to note, “On the merits, our side wins. But… …did the AG throw enough gorilla dust in the air to give black robes appointed by [Gov.] Jay Inslee ‘the cover’ to uphold this tax?”
Eyman predicted, “I certainly think so. Remember the AG only needs 5 of these 9 Inslee appointees to rule his way. Looking at those 9, I see all 9 siding w/ Inslee/Ferguson/Democrats.”
In fact, only 5 of the 9 current Washington Supreme Court justices were appointed by Gov. Inslee.
Eyman characterized Ferguson’s defense of the capital gains tax as “desperate” in a YouTube video from outside the courtroom after the hearing.
The capital gains tax is another front in the war between Eyman and Ferguson that has cost the anti-tax activist dearly.
In February 2021, Eyman was convicted of violations of campaign finance law and fined $2.6 million, and barred from “managing, controlling, negotiating, or directing financial transactions” for any kind of political committee. In April 2021, he was ordered to pay an additional $2.9 million to reimburse the Attorney General’s Office for legal costs in pursuing civil penalties against him. Eyman is currently bankrupt, and in December 2021 a court ordered the sale of his assets to pay his legal liabilities to the state.
On the other side of the issue, the Redmond-based Northwest Progressive Institute (NPI) has taken up the cause of defending the capital gains tax it lobbied for.
"The arguments that the plaintiffs are making in this case could also be made against other taxes, as Solicitor General Noah Purcell pointed out," said Andrew Villeneuve, NPI founder and executive director, in a press release.
He defended the tax on the grounds of class.
“Many of the same entities that oppose our state capital gains tax on the wealthy also previously supported the elimination of the estate tax and probably still support that,” he said. “Their objective is to keep Washington State's tax code inequitable because they don’t believe that the extremely affluent should be required to pay their fair share in dues to our state. If they win, the modest progress we've made in unrigging our tax code would be reversed, and the wealthy would regain a lucrative tax break. That would be a tragic outcome for Washington.”
To bolster his case, Villeneuve pointed to NPI polling that found 57% of voters in Washington state support the new capital gains tax even after hearing McKenna’s argument that it is an “illegal and unconstitutional income tax.”
There is no love lost between Eyman and Villeneuve’s NPI, which operates a Permanent Defense website, described by the organization as “founded in February 2002 to protect the Evergreen State from destructive right wing initiatives.”
There is, however, at least one thing the two political opponents agree on: Huber’s ruling in a few weeks will not be the final word on the capital gains tax.
“The only thing I heard the AG’s office said that I agreed with was they said rule on everything,” Eyman said in his post-hearing video. “Don’t just decide part of it. Decide all of it on all the issues that are raised so that when it’s appealed to the Supreme Court, the Supreme Court could analyze all the rulings of the lower court and not just do it on one.”
Villeneuve concurred that this case will not be the end of it. The losing party is expected to appeal to the Washington State Supreme Court, Villeneuve noted in his press release.
In related news, on Friday NPI launched a new website, capitalgainstax.legal, that allows anyone to easily access the briefs and pleadings filed in the capital gains tax case, Quinn et al v. State of Washington et al.