(The Center Square) – Both chambers of the Washington State Legislature have passed their versions of a supplemental budget.
The state Senate would increase overall spending to $63.6 billion and the House to $65.3 billion (according to the enacted 4-year budget outlook) for the 2021-23 budget cycle, while offering no broad-based tax cuts.
Democratic legislators in the House and Senate released their 2021-23 supplemental operating budgets on Feb. 21. On Friday, the Senate voted 29-19 to pass its budget. From there, its proposal went to the House, which voted 56-37 to pass its version of the budget on Saturday.
Budget writers in the House and Senate will now try to reconcile the different spending plans into one identical proposal for lawmakers to adopt before March 10.
The proposed increase in spending – last year’s operating budget was $59.1 billion – comes at a time when the Washington’s Feb. 16 revenue forecast showed a total of almost $1.5 billion in increased revenue for the current biennium.
Combined with prior increases since lawmakers adopted the 2021-23 budget, projected revenues have now exceeded expectations by $10.5 billion.
Democrats defended the lack of broad-based tax relief in the Senate budget, such as a cut in the sales tax or a lowering of property taxes, at a time when state coffers are more than full. They also spoke of two bills that are not currently included in the budget but widely expected to be included in a final package.
“And in terms of giving money back, we absolutely are in our budget proposal,” explained Sen. Majority Leader Andy Billig, D-Spokane, at a Monday afternoon press conference. “But we’re doing it in a targeted way. We’re saying we’re going to help small businesses. We’re going to help to incentivize housing. We’re going to work to incentivize – make adjustments – with ADUs [accessory dwelling units], and there’s a whole bunch of tax changes and reductions, but they’re just done in a very targeted way.”
House Bill 1660, allowing an expansion of density in single-family neighborhoods, narrowly passed the Senate on Feb. 14. The legislation, now known as Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1660, is being considered in the Senate.
Deputy Majority Leader Sen. Manka Dhingra, D-Redmond, expanded on what Billig said.
“Who are we taking care of?” she asked. “We’re taking care of those individuals most impacted. We’re taking care of the unemployment insurance that got yanked up because of the pandemic. We’re doing the Working Family Tax Credit. We had a $50 million, this year, on small business B&O cuts.”
Senate Bill 5980 would eliminate the business and occupancy tax for businesses that make less than $125,000 in gross receipts.
“And so, what you are seeing is not some fancy, snazzy, political talking piece,” Dhingra concluded. “It’s actually really good policy that is putting dollars in the hands of those individuals who most need it.”
The next stage of adoption involves budget leaders meeting to harmonize the bills into a final budget that will be submitted to the full legislature.
There are some substantial differences between the two budgets.
The House version of the budget includes elimination of the sales tax for three days in September to help people pay for back-to-school items and other necessities. It would create a “sales tax holiday” from Sept. 3-5 to make purchase of $1,000 or less on items such as clothing, computers, Energy Star appliances, health care equipment, over-the-counter drugs, and school supplies. The Senate version does not.
The Senate has also sent over the B&O tax cut legislation, which the House budget currently lacks.
After final passage of compromise legislation by both bodies, the budget will go to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature.