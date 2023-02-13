(The Center Square) – The Substance Use Recovery Services Advisory Committee (SURSAC) created in the aftermath of the Blake decision has seen some of its recommendations included in proposed legislation that would make drug possession in Washington state a gross misdemeanor while emphasizing treatment options.
Senate Bill 5536, which passed out of the state Senate Law & Justice Committee on Thursday, would strengthen penalties against “knowing possession of a controlled substance or counterfeit controlled substance” by changing the crime from a simple to gross misdemeanor.
The maximum punishment for a gross misdemeanor is 364 days in county jail and/or a fine of up to $5,000.
SB 5536 would also create a pretrial diversion program for those charged with possession of prohibited substances and provide for vacating a possession conviction contingent upon completion of a substance abuse disorder treatment program.
“It was amended to include many of the SURSAC recommendations that were initially embedded in 5624,” chair Michael Langer said at a Monday morning SURSAC meeting in describing the substitute bill passed out of committee last week.
Senate Bill 5624 is legislation related to implementing the recommendations of SURSAC.
The committee approved 16 recommendations to the Legislature last month, including support for and expansion of substance use disorder treatment programs and related services.
“So, if you look at Substitute Senate Bill 5536, that’s where you’re going to see much of the language that we have put forward from the SARSAC Committee,” Langer said.
He went on to say, “There’s language about gross misdemeanor in there.”
In 2021, the Legislature passed Senate Bill 5476 in response to the Blake decision earlier that year that threw out existing felony drug laws because they did not require the state to prove intent.
That legislation, which expires on July 1, created SURSAC – informally known as the Blake Committee – to make recommendations related to substance use disorder outreach, treatment, and recovery.
SB 5536 now moves on to the Senate Ways & Means Committee.