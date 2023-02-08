(The Center Square) - Washington property buyers and sellers currently pay one of the highest rates for real estate excise taxes, or REET, of any state in the country. A new House bill introduced this session would make it the highest, with the new money used to build subsidized housing. Critics warn it will create “bizarre incentives” in the market and ultimately result in even greater housing unaffordability.
In 2019, the state legislature changed the REET from a flat 1.28% rate to a graduated rate applied to sales amount between sale thresholds, the highest being 3% applied to the amount of a sale above $3,025,000.
Washington is one of only three states that also allow local governments to impose their own REET. In King and Snohomish counties, the combined REET is 3.5%. There are 14 states that do not impose an excise tax, including Washington’s neighbors California and Oregon.
HB 1628, sponsored by former House speaker Frank Chopp, D-Seattle, would create a new REET rate for sales $5 million or greater. A 4% REET would be applied to the sales amount that went over the $5 million threshold. That new revenue would be distributed to a newly-created Developmental Disabilities Trust Account.
Additionally, the bill would authorize cities and counties starting in January 2024 to tack on an additional .25% REET to local sales, with the stipulation that half that revenue must finance subsidized housing projects.
It’s not yet known how much new revenue the bill would generate. Since the 2019 REET rate change, revenue has increased dramatically. According to the state Department of Revenue, between the 2018-2020 fiscal years REET revenue remained roughly $1.2 billion annually. In the 2021 fiscal year alone, it increased by 47% to $1.8 billion.
Chopp told the Local Government Committee at a public hearing Tuesday that the bill is intended to provide affordable housing for people experiencing homelessness or suffer from development disabilities.
Under HB 1628, roughly a third of the new REET revenue would go into the Washington State Housing Trust Fund, which since 1986 has spent more than $1 billion to build or maintain 50,000 housing units in the state.
The bill drew praise from several local elected officials testifying at the public hearing, including Bellevue City Councilmember Janice Zah, who described it as a “game changer.”
“We lack enough affordable housing options for those who want to call Bellevue ‘home,’” she said. “State investment is critical.”
However, state Rep. Keith Goehner, R-Dryden, noted that anyone who buys a regular home has to pay the REET, which gets “baked” into the sale" and increases the final price.
"Even the people starting out with homes they’re paying a REET," he said. "We want to make housing affordable for all people.”
Director of Government Affairs Mike Ennis with the Association of Washington Business told the committee that hiking the REET rate would “increase the cost of housing across the state,” especially multifamily residences.
William Shadbolt is the managing director of the Washington Business Properties Association. He told the committee the bill would create “bizarre incentives” for those looking to buy or sell properties, such as converting apartments into condos to avoid going over the $5 million threshold.
Also opposed to HB 1628 is initiative sponsor Tim Eyman, who called the legislation "absurd" at the public hearing Tuesday.
Many testifying in favor of HB 1628 argued in favor of government subsidized housing on the premise that the private sector on its own is not producing enough supply and at affordable prices in order to meet existing demand. A 2021 report completed on behalf of Lieutenant Governor Denny Heck’s Office noted there public polices are contributing to the state’s housing crisis, including:
- Zoning restrictions that prevent more housing units from being built on a single parcel of land.
- Community opposition to multifamily housing in single-family neighborhoods.
- Insufficient amount of construction labor.
An analysis by the Building Industry Association of Washington also noted that the average local permit delay adds $32,000 to the cost of a new home, while zoning regulations and new state energy code requirements tack on $91,000 to a new house’s price tag.
“The idea that the private sector can’t produce homes is absurd,” Shadbolt said at the Tuesday hearing. “If you want to get less of something, tax it.”
HB 1628 is scheduled for a vote on Friday.