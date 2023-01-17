(The Center Square) – A pair of bills aimed at stabilizing rent increases in Washington state were introduced in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.
House Bill 1388 would prevent “excessive rent increases,” defined in the proposed legislation as “a rent increase during a 12-month period that is greater than the rate of inflation as measured by the CPI-U (West Region) or 3%, whichever is greater, up to a maximum of 7%.”
Per the 8-page bill, the Attorney General’s Office would regain its authority to enforce state renter protections, and landlords would no longer be allowed to charge significantly more or burden monthly renters with other "burdensome" demands.
House Bill 1389 aims to prevent first-year rent increases, as well as excessive increases. The 11-page bill says an exception would apply if a landlord paid for improvements to a dwelling that cost in excess of four months’ rent.
The bills’ sponsors, Rep. Nicole Macri, D-Seattle, and Rep. Alex Ramel, D-Bellingham, spoke to the motivation behind the legislation at a Tuesday morning press conference.
“It’s clear we should all agree that we all need a place to call home,” Macri said. “It’s a basic human need. It also is essential for us to operate in community and have adequate support from our communities. But more and more that’s not the case.”
Ramel agreed.
“I’m convinced that the most effective thing we can do to understand this crisis is to hear from individual who are affected by the status quo and can really speak to the need for change here,” he said.
Other factors at play in Washington’s housing crisis include a shortage of housing units and supply chain issues making construction more expensive, Ramel pointed out.
“But we also have to stabilize rents,” he said.
The cost of buying and renting homes has increased in the Evergreen State over the last several years.
More than 25,000 people are living on the street or in emergency and transitional housing across the state, an 11% increase from 2020, according to the Washington State Department of Commerce.
Furthermore, Commerce says the state will need to construct one million new homes by 2044 to meet demand, with half needing to be subsidized housing that is affordable to low-income residents.
Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed $70.4 billion 2023-25 operating budget focuses heavily on housing and homelessness.