(The Center Square) – Two widely-watched bills passed out of committee Wednesday morning in the Washington State Legislature, moving a step closer to a vote on the Senate floor.
SB 5909 would set up a process so that legislative leaders can vote to end an emergency proclamation if it has been in place for more than 90 days when the legislature is out of session.
It has been nearly two years since Gov. Jay Inslee declared a statewide emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is trying to clarify emergency powers,” said Senate State Government and Elections Committee Chair Sam Hunt during the virtual executive session. “It is not an attack on the governor and what he has done.”
The committee passed the bill with four “aye” votes across party lines. Democratic Sens. Hunt, Patty Kuderer, and Bob Hasegawa voted “aye,” along with Republican Sen. Brad Hawkins. Fellow Republican Sen. Jeff Wilson voted “without recommendation.”
SB 5843, which would make it a gross misdemeanor for public officials and candidates to purposely spread misinformation about election results in the state, passed on a 3-2 party-line vote.
Hunt spoke in favor of the bill, which was requested by Inslee.
“Senate Bill 5843 is narrowly crafted,” he said. “It has a very high bar. We have a system where jurors consider issues.”
In supporting the bill, Kuderer said elected leaders and candidates need to be held “to a higher standard” in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021 storming of the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., sparked in part by former President Donald Trump’s claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.
“They have extraordinary influence and their speech has outsized impact,” she said. “Simply put, they should be held to a higher standard because the people put their trust in us.”
Hasegawa supported passing the bill out of committee but did not pledge he would support the bill before the full Senate.
“This decision is bigger than me, so I’m going to be voting yes so that the larger caucus can have this conversation and make the decision on where we want to go with this,” he explained. “But I’m not guaranteeing my vote on the floor – I’m just moving this bill along so that we can have that conversation as a caucus.”
Before that, he expressed his dismay over the need for such legislation in the first place.
“I just would like to reiterate though that it really makes me sad that we even have to have a bill like this in front of us,” he said. “What have we come to?”
Wilson was blunt in his reasoning for voting not to pass SB 5843.
“I will not need much time to share my explanation as to why I’m unable to support this bill at this time, but what I can give is just one reason and only one reason: It’s called the First Amendment,” he said. “In my district, it’s always preferred to take the time to listen and learn what people are saying and what they’re truly trying to convey, rather than any form of punishing people that you may disagree with.”