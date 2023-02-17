(The Center Square) – One of the ways public utility providers in Washington state keep rates affordable is through the use of a low-interest revolving loan program managed by the Public Works Board. In the past decade, much of that money has been diverted by the legislature for other uses.
A Senate bill and proposed Constitutional amendment awaiting a floor vote would set up a trust fund for that money and make it almost impossible for the Legislature to divert it in the future, effectively guaranteeing the program's long-term sustainability.
SB 5303 sponsored by Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah, would still allow the legislature the option of adding more revenue into the trust fund. However, if enacted the bill would ensure that any money that enters the account cannot be removed. The bill cleared the State Government & Elections Committee last month and was voted out of the Ways and Means Committee on Feb. 16.
“There is strong demand from the various utilities in the state of Washington to access this program,” he told Ways & Means at a Feb. 2 public hearing. “The money comes back to us and immediately the next person in line to get a one percent loan get their loan.”
Under the existing program, local governments and utility districts can obtain 1% loans to build, replace, or maintain infrastructure such as stormwater and wastewater treatment facilities. According to a survey by the Association of Washington Cities, there are almost $1 billion of projects in need of funding, and 80 percent of cities say “critical repair” is needed for various facilities.
“All utilities have to cover their own expenses,” Mullet said. “Lower the cost of financing directly results in Washington residents having more affordable utility payments.”
SB 5303 “protects” the money in the trust account in a similar manner as gas tax revenue by specifically stating it can only be use to provide loans and grants for public work projects. An existing constitutional amendment prohibits the use of gas tax revenue for any purpose other than state highway projects.
For advocates of the public works loan program, the bill and the companion Senate Joint Resolution 8201 represent an important milestone toward fully funding it for the first time since 2009. Ways and Means Committee member and former Public Works Board Chair Lisa Wellman, D-Mercer Island, noted during the public hearing that had the legislature not repeatedly raided the account, it would have between $4 billion and $5 billion available.
Public Works Board Chair Kathryn Gardow told the committee the key aspect of the program is that the money “can be used again and again. (But) the last 12 years, we haven’t been able to do that" due to insufficient funds from account raids.
Lake Whatcom Water District General Manager Justin Clarey told the committee, “local governments depend on these revenues to fund critical infrastructure projects. Protecting these repayments…helps ensure that the board can fund projects into future generations.”
Washington Association of Sewer & Water Districts Lobbyist Scott Hazelgrove told the committee that the bill “represents a reasonable compromise in holding the loan repayment dollars in the fund to continue to revolve and giving you the flexibility to decide whether you’ll put in tax revenue.”
If passed by the Legislature, the Secretary of State must put the amendment on the November election ballot.