(The Center Square) - As the Washington Attorney General’s Office continues work on a planned public database containing information on police use of force incidents, a bipartisan Senate bill would add citizen attacks on police officers to required reports law enforcement departments must submit.
Under SB 5259, police departments must report every incident involving use of force that includes data on the officer and the type of force used. That information will then be put into a public database and downloadable on a CSV file.
SB 5299 sponsored by Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, would mandate agencies also report anytime a law enforcement officers are physically harmed by citizens while carrying out their role. That report would have to include the type of injury, whether charges were file, and if so the outcome of the prosecution and trial. However, it is not specifically stated which agency would receive the data.
The bill is currently in the Rules Committee after advancing through the critical Senate Law and Justice Committee, where many public safety bills have struggled to pass.
At a Jan. 31 public hearing, Braun told the committee the bill “recognizes that we’ve gone to a lot of effort in recent years to work on training for law enforcement officials, for accountable for law enforcement officers. What we haven’t done yet…is recognize that our law enforcement officers are also living in a world where they are increasingly subject to threats to their lives, to their family, to doxing.”
He added that Washington state currently ranks low among the states in terms of law enforcement officers per capita. “One of the things we can to help…is to make sure we stand up for them,” Braun said.
Aside from collecting data on officer assaults, the bill also makes it a Class C felony to an assault an off-duty law enforcement officer specifically for their role in the profession. A Class C felony is punishable by up to five years imprisonment or a fine up to $10,000, or both.
“This is an issue we should keep our eye on,” Braun said. “We have a challenge in front of us as we rebuild our law enforcement in our state.”
The bill was inspired by efforts of Sheldon Beddo, a Certified Threat Manager and former special agent with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. He told the committee at a Jan. 31 public hearing that SB 5299 "returns critical thinking and a balanced approach to good safety policy” by providing more accurate perspective on interactions between law enforcement and private citizens.
“This bill acknowledges the harms to our public safety employees and will better protect the vast majority who selflessly serve the citizens,” he said. “This bill recognizes that good public policy is built around a complete picture of data.”
Also in favor of the bill is the Washington Association of Sheriffs & Police Chiefs. Executive Director Teresa Taylor told the committee that “our state has spent a lot of resources building a network of accountability mandates to hold officers accountable to the people that they serve. This bill begins the important work of reminding law enforcement and the public unique risk of officers on duty and off.”
Another police advocacy group favoring the bill is the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. Deputy Policy Director Taylor Gardner told the committee “we can all agree that everyone deserves to go to work, put in their honest time and effort, and then go home safely.”
Opposed to the bill was the Washington Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and Washington Defender Association over how it classifies assaults against off-duty police as a felony. Attorney David Trieweiler told the committee that it would "make mountains out of molehills" by allowing officers to charge people with a serious crime over minor incidents such as pushing or shoving during an argument.
"It turns any alleged misdemeanor assault against an off-duty, out-of-uniform police officer into a felony no matter how mild," he said. "It will not keep people safer, it will not protect the police."