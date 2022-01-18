(The Center Square) – Two new pieces of legislation introduced recently in Washington state would limit the number of patients that can be assigned to any given nurse and make overtime voluntary rather than mandatory for nurses.
The move comes as hospitals across the state are overburdened by an influx of COVID-19 patients and facing staffing shortages.
Senate Bill 5751 and House Bill 1868 are companion bills that address the same issues, which also include guidelines for meal and rest breaks.
Under the legislation, a registered nurse working in an emergency room could not be assigned more than three non-trauma or non-critical patients or more than one trauma or critical care patient.
In an intensive care or critical care unit, including coronary care unit, pediatric intensive care, burn unit or neurological care unit, a registered nurse could not be assigned more than two patients, or could be assigned to just one patient depending on that person’s level of need.
In labor and delivery, a registered nurse would be limited to two patients and assigned to a single patient during active delivery.
Operating room nurses would be assigned to a single patient during surgery, and registered nurses in oncology would be limited to four patients.
Certified nursing assistants can be assigned to higher numbers of patients in each category.
“The personnel assignment limits established in this section are based on the type of care provided in these units, regardless of the specific name or reference the hospital calls these units,” the bills say.
The legislation also prohibits hospitals from averaging the ratio of patients to nurses during a shift to achieve the limits.
Hospitals would also need to use on-call or contract nurses rather than requiring nurses to work beyond their set shit.
“Throughout the pandemic, healthcare workers have worked to the bone and put their own lives at risk, despite being understaffed, burned out and at their breaking points,” said Sen. June Robinson, a Democrat from Everett and sponsor of SB 5751 in a press release from SEIU Healthcare 1199NW. “We need to take care of them like they’ve taken care of us, by protecting them from the stress of unmanageable patient loads.”
A December poll by three unions that represent healthcare workers found that 84% of them say they feel very or somewhat burned out. Some 49% say they are likely to leave the profession in the next few years.
Reasons given included staffing issues, pay and workplace safety.