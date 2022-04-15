Seattle city councilmember Kshama Sawant talks about her proposal for a tax on large businesses that she says would raise $300 million to build thousands of new homes in Seattle and retrofit existing homes as she appears at a rally, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Sawant said her plan would direct 75% of the money raised by the tax to build affordable housing and 25% to convert Seattle homes from gas and oil to electric systems. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)