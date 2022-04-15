(The Center Square) – Seattle City Councilmember Dan Strauss introduced a bill this week that would require landlords to offer tenants the better part of a year to repay debts incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Strauss says that the proposed Bill 120305 is a technical correction that would align Seattle’s protections for tenants with a similar legislation already passed by the state of Washington.
This legislation would require landlords to offer their tenants a schedule for repayment of the unpaid rent that does not exceed monthly payments equal to one-third of their monthly rental charge during the period of accrued debt.
In a presentation of Bill 120305 to the Sustainability and Renters’ Rights Committee on April 15, Strauss said, “The reason I offer this modest bill is a technical correction...that mirrors the state’s legislation requiring a reasonable repayment plan for debt occurred during the COVID-19 state of emergency.”
This bill covers the period during the city’s civil emergency declaration, two months, and an additional six months after its termination.
The Seattle City Council established a similar ordinance back in May 2020 that gave tenants six months to repay debts accumulated over two years. Strauss said that “when [city council] adopted the initial repayment plan requirement two months into the pandemic, we had no idea that COVID-19 would still be with us two years later.”
With this proposed legislation, tenants would given more time to repay debts to “both ensure landlords are made whole and will reduce evictions, which create housing insecurity, debt for people on the margins and can often lead to homelessness,” according to Strauss.
However, some tenants have to face issues of displacement with landlords selling their estates due to property values increasing drastically.
Kshama Sawant, the chair of the Sustainability and Renters’ Rights Committee, believes legislation like Bill 120305 protect tenants from landlords potentially exploiting them.
“If a landlord is not willing to respect renters’ rights and sells their property as a result, then they probably should not have been a landlord anyway,” Sawant said in a meeting on April 15. “The bottom line is if you’re a landlord who is not exploiting tenants, then the laws don’t even affect you.”
Residents of the Madkin Apartment Complex in Capitol Hill spoke in the meeting about the potential results of their residential building being bought out by developers who will, in turn, increase the cost of rent to current residents.
Sawant said that her office is a strong advocate for an expansion of social housing to prevent renters from displacement by “taxing big businesses and the wealthy to create the funds so we can create publicly-owned housing that is affordable.”
One Madkin Apartment resident agreed with her, saying in the meeting, “People shouldn’t have to be rich or famous to survive in Seattle.”