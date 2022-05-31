(The Center Square) – Seattle City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday requiring property owners to submit rent and rental housing data to a third party source twice a year.
The bill sponsored by Councilmember Alex Pederson, will send the collected data to “a third party like a research university for analysis,” according to the council bill.
The information a landlord would be required to submit would include “whether a rental housing unit is vacant or occupied; the net rentable square footage; the number of bedrooms; the number of bathrooms; housing costs or to be charged if the unit is vacant," per the legislation's summary.
Housing costs include rent and any periodic or monthly fees for other services such as storage and parking made available by the landlord. The ordinance does not request personally identifiable information of the tenants.
The bill would "efficiently fill a longstanding gap in data collection and analysis for Seattle’s rental housing inventory, which will generate several benefits including key data needed to measure and prevent economic displacement of existing residents from our dynamic and growing city,” Pederson said in a Tuesday council meeting.
According to the legislation, the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections “will likely need resources to update its infrastructure to accommodate tracking landlord-submitted certifications and at least one Planning and Development Specialist II position to support enforcement of the legislation.”
The preamble of the bill also asserts that not having sufficient information on rental amounts can make it difficult to assess the state of the rental market and impacts on the housing inventory, including rent levels, vacancies and demolitions.
Some councilmembers voted against the bill. Councilmember Debora Juarez is concerned about giving information to a third party source and doesn't like the cost implications.
“I am concerned about the data, I’m concerned about the third party possession, I’m concerned that we have new data points, I’m concerned about . . . the budget implications and us not having a firm number about what the costs would be,” Juarez said. “Someone threw out $2 million, that’s probably way at the high end.”
There is currently no set number on how this bill affects the budget for next year and beyond. Councilmember Sara Nelson also argued that the ordinance singles out small landlords.
Prior to the council voting on the bill, the public comment session lasted over 30 minutes with a number of landlords asking the council to vote no on this bill.
Councilmember Kshama Sawant challenged those landlords over their protest against the bill.
“It is pretty ironic that in public comment, landlords have simultaneously claimed that they charge low rent and also objected to actually disclosing the rent they charge,” Sawant said. “It’s not clear at all why it would be a burden to simply report the rent you are already charging, you’re already doing the paperwork.”
The ordinance passed with a 5-4 vote. It now goes to Mayor Bruce Harrell for his signature. If he signs it, the rental data that will be due starting in October 2022.