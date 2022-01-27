(The Center Square) – A new bill introduced in the Washington State House of Representatives would prohibit early release for people convicted of crimes that involve gun violence,
House Bill 2094 was introduced by Rep. Jenny Graham, a Republican from Spokane.
It had a first reading Wednesday and was referred to the House Committee on Public Safety.
“Over the last few years that I’ve been in elected office, we’ve seen attitudes toward violent criminals shift in an alarming way,” Graham said in a press release. “We’ve seen legislation to reduce sentences for violent murderers and rapists, proposals to reduce penalties for drive-by shootings, and bills to make it harder for law enforcement to effectively protect our communities. We need some common sense to prevail and bring back balance to our criminal justice system.”
Earlier this session, a bill was introduced that would reduce penalties for drive-by shootings.
House Bill 1692 would eliminate drive-by shootings as the basis for elevating a first-degree murder charge to aggravated murder in the first degree, which carries a mandatory life sentence.
In a statement to KTTH, Rep. Tara Simmons, D-Bremerton, one of the bill’s sponsors, said that the current law targets gangs and is an example of “systemic racism” that targets young black men.
“We can’t rail against gun violence on one hand, then give early release to violent criminals committing crimes with firearms on the other,” Graham said. “The public expects government to keep them safe. However, violent crime is rising and many of our families and communities don’t feel safe at the moment. This bill sends a message to violent criminals who commit gun violence that we will hold them accountable for their actions. It also sends a message to our communities that their elected leaders take their security seriously and want to keep them safe.”
Felons sentenced to the state’s prison system can earn early release credits if they meet certain conditions, including participating in various programs and having good conduct and good performance ratings.
Inmates can also be given credit for time served while they were detained in county jails awaiting sentencing following a conviction.
Graham’s bill would also prevent people convicted of impaired driving or criminal activity involving a minor from receiving early release credits.
For those convicted of a serious violent offense or a Class A felony sex offense after July 1, 2023, early release credits cannot exceed 10% of their full sentence.