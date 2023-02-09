(The Center Square) – Legislation meant to increase the number of nurses in Washington state by reducing barriers and expanding education opportunities in the field unanimously has passed out of the Senate Higher Education & Workforce Development Committee.
Senate Bill 5582 would give the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges (SBCTC) until December 2024 to come up with a plan to train more nurses, including prioritizing expanding or creating programs that increase the capacity for training registered nurses at the undergraduate-level.
The legislation, which passed out of committee on Wednesday morning, would also expand training opportunities for rural and underserved students, directs the SBCTC to develop an online curriculum to earn a licensed practical nurse credential, and creates a pilot project that brings high school students in training to become certified nurses to understaffed rural hospitals.
Rep. Jeff Holy, R-Cheney, spoke to some of workforce-related challenges SB 5582 addresses.
“As is the case in many other states, Washington has a serious nursing shortage,” the ranking Republican on the committee and the bill’s prime sponsor, said in a news release. “The state Employment Security Department recently reported nursing is the occupation most in demand by employers in our state. The nurse shortage is a problem not only for hospitals but also nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. This bill is a good way to encourage more people to go into nursing.”
Washington was already experiencing a nursing shortage prior to COVID-19, but the pandemic exacerbated its impact.
State hospital executives estimate they need to hire more than 6,000 nurses.
According to the Washington Department of Health, there are approximately 16,000 actively licensed nurses in Washington who are not currently working in the field.
The Evergreen State’s scarcity of nurses is impacting rural areas especially hard, Holy noted.
“The nursing shortage is especially being felt in rural communities in our state,” he said. “The lack of nurses in rural hospitals is forcing patients to drive long distances to see a nurse and receive treatment. If this bill becomes law, it can help ensure there will be enough nurses in rural hospitals.”
SB 5582 now moves on to the Senate Ways & Means Committee for further consideration.