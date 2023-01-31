(The Center Square) – Presenting a united front, a bipartisan group of lawmakers gathered inside the John L. O’Brien Building at the Capitol Campus in Olympia Tuesday afternoon for a press conference addressing Washington state’s housing supply challenges.
“Right now, Washington needs 150,000 more housing units, but in the next 20 years we’re going to need more than a million new homes of all types, sizes, and shapes for our workers, our families, and mostly our aging seniors,” Rep. Mia Gregerson, D-SeaTac, said during opening remarks. “There isn’t one single solution that will solve this problem, which is why we are all gathered here today.”
About a dozen bills have been introduced in the Legislature, Gregerson said, that are designed to increase housing production and cut through red tape related to zoning and land use regulations.
Among them is House Bill 1026, which would eliminate design review boards for residential construction; House Bill 1110 and companion Senate Bill 5190, which would lift local zoning laws banning multi-dwelling homes like duplexes and townhouses. If enacted, Senate Bill 5045 would give landlords a property tax break if they rent out their backyard cottages to people with low incomes and only charge 30% of the tenant’s monthly income.
“It is focused on supply,” Rep. Andrew Barkis, R-Olympia, said of the legislation. “We have been saying for years, we have a supply shortage here in Washington state. We are hundreds of thousands of units short, and these policies will start to chip away and have meaningful impact right away at getting at product on the ground and people with keys in their hands to move into their homes.”
Sen. Marko Liias, D-Everett, agreed.
“At the end of the day, we face a crisis in this state around access to affordable housing,” Liias said. “It impacts every income segment in our state, whether it’s the folks struggling to find housing, or whether it’s college graduates struggling to come back and buy their first home, or whether it’s our seniors who are struggling to find a place to age in place in their communities with their support systems around them.”
Lawmakers differentiated their housing supply legislation from Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposal to put a referendum on the November ballot that could raise $4 billion above the official debt limit during the next six years by issuing bonds to prompt housing construction and reduce homelessness.
The $4 billion referendum would add some 5,300 units during the current biennium and 19,000 in the following three biennia.
“This is really about the supply,” Rep. Strom Peterson, D-Edmonds, said of lawmakers’ dozen or so bills. “Really, what can we do with working more with more of our private market forces to make sure that we get market and maybe slightly below market housing.”
Sen. Patty Kuderer, D-Bellevue, predicted legislative success.
“But I think you’re going to see this year is going to be a big session for housing,” she said.