(The Center Square) – Bernard Moody wants to bring some of the lessons he’s learned as a long-time law enforcement officer and a former Marine to the Washington State Legislature next year.
He is campaigning to be the Republican nominee for the state Senate seat in the 38th Legislative District that encompasses parts of Snohomish County, including Everett, Marysville, and Tulalip.
Anita Azariah is the other Republican candidate seeking the party’s nomination for the Senate seat.
“We need to have a choice, and the year 2020 was stacking up as if no one was going to run against the newly appointed senator,” Moody, a sergeant with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, told The Center Square in an email response to several questions about his campaign. “As it has happened several times in the past, unopposed is not choosing.”
Moody was referencing the fact incumbent Sen. June Robinson, D-Everett, was appointed in May 2020 to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of John McCoy. That November, she was elected to complete the remaining two years of McCoy’s term, defeating Moody.
Robinson is running to retain the seat.
“Having a passion to make things better and seeing the fire that was ignited in me to do something, I felt compelled to,” Moody said of his current run for state office. “I just couldn’t sit back and complain about it. I knew I had to step up when the call was given to serve my county in a different way.”
Public safety is at the top of his list of issues he’d like to take on as a state senator.
“I know many say that but not very many have the background in public safety that I do,” said Moody, whose campaign website touts him as having more than 30 years’ experience serving in law enforcement.
Moody was critical of recent legislation that has “handcuffed the police from doing their jobs.”
Perhaps the most prominent example is House Bill 1054, passed by lawmakers and signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee in 2021, that, among other things, limits police to engaging in pursuit if there is “probable cause” to arrest a person in the vehicle for committing a specific violent crime or sex offense such as murder, kidnapping, drive-by shooting, and rape.
The result has been an increase in both police not pursuing drivers suspected of crimes and drivers refusing to pull over for police.
“Those very same laws are the very reasons that crime is at all-time highs,” Moody observed.
A report released last week by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs showed that in 2021 violent crimes, including murder, increased in the state while the number of police officers available to respond to incidents decreased by nearly 500.
Moody’s law-and-order approach to public policy is informed not only by his perspective as a career law enforcement officer, but also by his time in the Marine Corps.
He joined the Marines at age 17, learning about leadership, service, and sacrifice along the way.
“The military saved my life,” Moody said bluntly.
He went on to say, “The military taught me how to be a man and what it meant to serve and protect. Law enforcement has done the same. Working to serve others and to protect them from the things that would seek to harm them is the cornerstones of what public service is all about. What both the military and LE do is to serve and protect, without the need or desire for personal gain or profit.”
Moody brings that same perspective to other issues he would like to tackle in the state Senate if given the opportunity, including building back businesses still struggling in the wake of COVID-19 lockdowns.
“The mandates for COVID have done more damage to small businesses than did COVID,” Moody observed. “The fact that the governor still has emergency powers after almost three years is an outright disgrace. And the legislators that voted for him to keep them should all be fired. So the first step to helping businesses will be to remove the governor’s emergency powers so he no longer has the ability to shut them down at the stroke of a pen.”
That policy prescription is in keeping with Moody’s description of himself as a constitutionalist.
“We have three co-equal branches of government that is to be a check and balance to the others,” he explained. “But in recent years it appears that one wants to control the other or stack the deck so it can ensure a particular balance of that power.”
The Senate candidate said his criticisms of state government wouldn't prevent him from working with Democrats in the Legislature to get things done.
“Truth lies in the middle of two extremes,” he said. “And so does cooperation and negotiation. We need to identify the things that we can agree upon, move them forward, and then talk about the other things that we need to come into agreement on.”
The primary election is on Aug. 2. The general election is on Nov. 8.