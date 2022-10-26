(The Center Square) – Bernard Moody, Republican candidate for the state Senate seat in the 38th Legislative District, says he enjoys connecting with people on the campaign trail.
“I’m excited about the prospect of moving forward,” Moody, a corrections sergeant with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and former marine, said about advancing from the primary election to the general election to take on Sen. June Robinson, D-Everett.
This is not the first time Moody and Robinson have gone up against each other for this state Senate seat.
Robinson was appointed to the state Senate in May 2020 to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of John McCoy. That November, she was elected to complete the remaining two years of McCoy’s term, defeating Moody to represent the district that encompasses parts of Snohomish County, including Everett, Marysville, and Tulalip.
Moody, 62, calling himself an “army of one,” is hoping for a different outcome this time, even though he describes the matchup with the incumbent as a “David versus Goliath” battle.
Robinson garnered 57.68% of the primary vote to Moody’s 29.92%.
“I want to win,” he told The Center Square. “I think we have a chance. If not now, when?”
The Founding Fathers, he said, wanted people to serve their state or country for a limited time and then step aside to let others serve in their place.
Moody pointed to U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, who is currently running for a sixth term, as an example of a career politician produced by the current political reality.
“There is something wrong with that system,” he said.
Long tenure in office has had bad results in Washington state, Moody said, especially when it comes to crime and community safety, which is a top concern of voters this election cycle.
Moody cited legislation that “handcuffs police” as an example.
House Bill 1054, passed by lawmakers and signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee in 2021, among other things, limits police to engaging in pursuit if there is “probable cause” to arrest a person in the vehicle for committing a specific violent crime or sex offense such as murder, kidnapping, drive-by shooting, and rape.
The result has been an increase in both police not pursuing drivers suspected of crimes and drivers refusing to pull over for police.
The way people talk about hot-button issues is also part of the problem, according to Moody.
“The biggest problem today is there is no civil discourse,” he said. “If we do engage in civil discourse, we can learn things.”
Moody recalled an interaction a few weeks ago with a group of young women – supporters of Sen. Murray who initially seemed hostile to him – on the contentious issue of abortion.
According to Moody, who calls himself a pro-choice person who chooses life, the two sides engaged in a respectful conversation that concluded with the young women taking videos and photographs with him.
“It was the best reward from the campaign,” Moody said.
Calling the hard work of campaigning for a seat in the state Legislature a “blessing in disguise,” Moody urged people fill out and cast their ballots, saying voter apathy erodes our freedoms.
“We deserve what we tolerate,” he said.
Opponent Robinson has been offered the right of rebuttal in her own feature story but has not yet replied.
The general election is Nov. 8.