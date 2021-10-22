(The Center Square) – The city of Bellingham had the ninth-largest drop in sales tax revenue last year among Washington municipalities, according to a new report from the Office of the Washington State Auditor.
Bellingham’s sales tax collection was down more than $1.8 million from the year before, from $37.1 million to $35.2 million; a 5% decline.
Overall sales tax collection in Washington was down 4.5% last year, for a $76.7 million decline.
The auditor’s office reported that “167 of 272 cities (that's over 60%) saw an increase in their sales tax collections over pre-pandemic 2019.”
“We think each city has its own story that explains the increase or decrease," the report said. "We shouldn’t assume any one factor is responsible for changes.”
Janice Keller, communications director for Bellingham Mayor Seth Fleetwood, said COVID-19 was the whole story behind Bellingham’s decline.
“The reduction is entirely attributable to COVID-19 impacts, as evidenced by the significant rebound we have seen this year,” Keller said.
The U.S.-Canadian border was shut down to all but essential travel in early 2020, shutting off the normal flow of shoppers from Canada who frequented Bellingham businesses.
Restrictions were in place throughout Whatcom County, but they were quite stringent in Bellingham. One example: the Bellingham Bells baseball team had to cancel its entire 2020 season.
Some municipalities in Whatcom County did better in sales tax collection last year. Ferndale had sales tax revenue boosted by $338,299, up 9.5%.
With fewer Ferndale residents commuting to Bellingham or going there to shop or be entertained, more of their money was spent locally.
"This unexpected revenue has allowed us to maintain services during this difficult time without some of the painful decisions facing our neighboring communities," Ferndale Mayor Greg Hansen said.