(The Center Square) – The City of Bellevue, Washington, is dedicating most of its remaining American Rescue Plan dollars to curb homelessness. It may have been influenced by neighboring Seattle’s stimulus sending.
The City of Bellevue originally received $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. It allocated $8 million toward rental assistance and small business recovery within city limits in 2021.
Bellevue’s 2023-24 preliminary budget includes allocating the remaining $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to go towards human services. $2.4 million would be spent in the current month for immediate housing stability assistance, according to the City of Bellevue.
The next two years would see the remaining $7.6 million being distributed like so: $2.7 million for additional housing stability assistance; $1.6 million for critical 24/7 shelters; $3.1 million for future requests for proposals in human services areas; and the remaining $303,000 are for staffing costs, if the preliminary budget is accepted by the Bellevue City Council.
The remaining $2 million would go toward continuing small business recovery through business engagement and outreach, according to the city.
The neighboring City of Seattle was given $116 million from the American Rescue Plan. The city ultimately spent all that and more on homelessness and related issues. It bundled in an additional $12.2 million of federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program funds to spend about $128 million on the city's social priorities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seattle’s federal spending saw the biggest chunk of funds go towards housing and homelessness throughout the city with $49.2 million. However, this reliance on one-time spending over an ongoing concern has put Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and city officials in a predicament. They face a looming $140 million revenue gap at least partly as a result.
The Center Square previously reported that Harrell’s proposed budget’s answer to the revenue gap includes: $105 million in 2023 and $130 million in 2024 as the maximum amounts available to transfer from the JumpStart Payroll Expense Tax Fund to the General Fund; focusing on reducing budgets by 3% to 6% for various city departments; and determining the proper amount of budget to be allocated for salaries and benefits in department budgets.
“We closely scrutinized the work we do, looked for efficiencies, and found savings wherever we could,” Harrell said at a September press conference. “We used revenue from the payroll expense tax to balance the budget . . . a necessary decision to prevent harmful reductions in services.”
The mayor’s budget proposal would give the city’s Office of Housing the highest amount of dedicated funds in its history with $253 million to tackle Seattle's homeless problem over the next two years. The boost in funding for the department primarily comes from $138 million in JumpStart payroll tax dollars.
Through multiple city departments, the proposed budget is dedicating $403.4 million in funds to support affordable housing and solutions to homelessness in the city.
The homeless issues that Bellevue and Seattle wrestle with are vastly different. For Bellevue, the population as of July, 2021 was nearly 150,000, with 6.8% (10,200) considered in poverty, according to U.S. Census data. Bellevue’s 2023-24 preliminary budget states that the city contacted 82 homeless people last year with 94% of them accepting services.
Seattle’s population as of July, 2021 was nearly 734,000 with 10.2% (approximately 75,000) considered in poverty, per U.S. Census data. The city states in its budget that since 2016 the Office of Housing has helped 3,312 persons and families with Homelessness Prevention and Housing Stability Services Programs.