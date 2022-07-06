(The Center Square) – The coming year of operations for City of Bellevue officials will have two priorities.
For the 2022 Bellevue State of the City session, Mayor Lynne Robinson and Deputy Mayor Jared Nieuwenhuis sat and discussed what has been going on with the city and the plans for the future in the 2022 Bellevue State of the City session.
Affordable housing has been an issue the City of Bellevue has seen for some time. According to Rent.com, the average price of a one-bedroom apartment in Bellevue in 2022 is $2,825. That’s an 11% annual jump from 2021.
Robinson said the city is committed to the recommendations made by the Puget Sound Regional Council of 35,000 new housing units and 70,000 new jobs by 2044. To reach that goal, Robinson said the council had rezoned parts of the city and created more opportunities to implement housing in Bellevue.
The city redid its multi-family property tax exemption, an incentive for developers to set aside 10% or more of their housing units to people earning 80% of the area median income.
“That has been so successful that every developer that can use it is using it in Bellevue,” Robinson said about the multi-family property tax exemption on June 30.
Bellevue has also recently partnered with Amazon, Microsoft and the King County Housing Authority to buy apartment buildings and redevelop them for more opportunities for affordable housing.
As for transportation, Robinson and Nieuwenhuis acknowledged how the Washington State transportation package makes $450 million available. The Eastrail project that is part of Sound Transit’s goal of connecting Bellevue and Renton to Seattle was given $18 million for the construction. Nieuwenhuis mentioned the national recognition Bellevue received for its work on transportation, including an award for the city’s roadway safety efforts from the Federal Highway Administration.
Robinson does not believe the job is finished. Once she started riding her bike to work, she said it was revealing how much work still needs to be done with the city’s infrastructure.
“The only thing more dangerous than a city that has no bike infrastructure is a city that has partial infrastructure, which is kind of where we’re at right now,” Robinson said as she winced. “We need to complete our plan, but luckily we have the funding to do that.”
Nieuwenhuis took pride in the city for completing 11 partially or fully-funded infrastructure projects from 2021 to 2022, “with total investments of more than $18 million.”
With more projects being completed and efforts to improve affordable housing, Robinson and Nieuwenhuis are looking to increase the percentage of downtown Bellevue workers who live in the city from 10% to 50% in the next five years.