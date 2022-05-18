(The Center Square) – Renovating your house or even just remodeling a room is expensive in the Puget Sound region of Washington state, according to Lawn Love’s “2022’s Most Expensive Cities for Home Improvement.”
Bellevue ranked No. 18, Seattle ranked No. 24, and Tacoma ranked No. 44 on the list put out by Lawn Love, an online platform for finding, booking, and paying for a landscaping or lawncare provider. May is “National Home Improvement Month.”
Lawn Love ranked 200 cities based on 16 key indicators related to the cost of renovations, including hourly rates, average age of homes, access to labor and supplies, and average household spending on home improvement. The top 100 were deemed the most expensive cities, while the bottom 100 were deemed the most affordable.
High wealth equals high costs in the Puget Sound area, according to Lawn Love, which noted the highest-ranked Washington city on the list, Bellevue, has the second-highest average income of the 200 cities on the list. Lawn Love ranks Bellevue No. 5 in terms of high costs and No. 11 in terms of cost inflators.
A major tech hub that consistently tops lists of best places to live in the country, Bellevue has no shortage of builders and suppliers – accounting for its No. 187 ranking in that category – which kept it from being ranked any higher on Lawn Love’s list of most expensive cities for home improvement.
Similarly, Bellevue’s neighbor across Lake Washington, Seattle, had high costs (No. 10) and cost inflators (No. 22), accounting for the Emerald City’s 24th place finish.
To the south, Tacoma also had high costs (No.18) and cost inflators (No. 52), accounting for its 44th place finish.
At the other end of the spectrum, two Washington cities made Lawn Love’s list of the 100 most affordable cities for home improvement.
Spokane in Eastern Washington came it at No. 86, and Vancouver in southern Washington near the border with Oregon was ranked No. 90.
Lawn Love’s 10 most expensive cities for home improvement:
1. Sunnyvale, California
2. San Jose, California
3. San Francisco, California
4. Fremont, California
5. Pasadena, California
6. Glendale, California
7. Oakland, California
8. New York, New York
9. Torrance, California
10. Honolulu, Hawaii
Lawn Love’s 10 most affordable cities for home improvement:
1. Orlando, Florida
2. Miami, Florida
3. Cape Coral, Florida
4. Grand Rapids, Michigan
5. Tallahassee, Florida (tie)
5. Port St. Lucie, Florida (tie)
7. Knoxville, Tennessee
8. Jacksonville, Florida
9. Sioux Falls, South Dakota
10. Brownsville, Texas