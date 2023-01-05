(The Center Square) – Property taxes in Bellevue are increasing this year, and property owners may want to know where the money goes.
For 2023, there will be a 2% property tax adjustment. For a $1 million property owner, that converts to $18 annually. That will be followed by a 1% adjustment in 2024.
A $1 million property in Bellevue translates into approximately $8,200 in property taxes collected annually, according to the city budget. Out of the $8,200, $820 goes to the city.
Property taxes are collected and administered by King County. Bellevue makes up approximately 10% of the total property tax paid. King County receives 15% of collected property taxes, followed by the Bellevue School District collecting 29% and Washington state collecting 34%. The remaining 12% of tax dollars go to other local entities.
Through a banked property tax capacity, the city was able to adjust property taxes by 2%. Washington state enacted a banked capacity in 1986 to allow local governments to levy less than the maximum increase in property taxes allowed under law without losing the ability to levy higher taxes later if necessary, according to the Washington state Department of Revenue. The last time the City of Bellevue elected to use the banked property tax capacity was in 2015.
In total, there was a 1% property tax increase that stemmed from the Bellevue City Council and the 1% banked capacity for “substantial needs of the city,” according to the city’s 2023-2024 budget.
The Bellevue City Council voted to pass the property tax adjustment in November 2022, Councilmember Conrad Lee voted against it and spoke against the increase.
“I fear that we have adequate capacity and the revenue to do whatever we want to accomplish for this budget . . . so I will not vote for it,” Lee said.
Bellevue ranks higher than the rest of the state and the U.S. average in household income and home value. The median household income in Bellevue is $129,497 and the latest median home value was $1.3 million in November, according to statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau and Redfin.