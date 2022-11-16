(The Center Square) – With the holidays just around the corner – Black Friday is less than two weeks away – the residents of Bellevue, Washington are expected to budget more money for presents than the residents of any other city in the state.
Bellevue’s holiday budget this year is $3,401, according to a new ranking released by WalletHub, which is the fifth biggest budget in the nation.
The personal finance website determined its rankings by estimating holiday budgets for 558 cities based on income, age, debt-to-income ratio, monthly income-to-monthly expenses ratio, and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio.
The study noted last year’s holiday sales grew 14.1% from the previous year to a record $886.7 billion, cautioning that shoppers this year are facing record-breaking inflation and credit card debt.
On the other hand, inflation has driven up the cost of goods, meaning it could be another strong Christmas season in terms of revenue.
Total estimated sales for last year's Black Friday – the post-Thanksgiving day that marks the traditional beginning of the Christmas shopping season – were $8.9 billion, according to Adobe Analytics. Applying the current average combined state sales tax rate of 6.35% to that figure translates into more than $565 million.
WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez explained why Bellevue far outpaced all other Washington cities.
“This is mostly because of the high income and the fact that the level of debt is within normal limits,” she told The Center Square in an email.
Sixteen other Washington cities made WalletHub’s national list.
“Six other Washington cities ranked in the top half, with budgets ranging from $1,055 in Kent [No. 273] to $2,112 in Seattle [No. 41],” Gonzalez said. “All of these cities have a median annual household income that is above $80,000, as well as high savings to expenses ratios.”
The other four cities in the top half include No. 46 Kirkland, with an expected holiday budget of $2,059; No. 120 Marysville, with a budget of $1,491; No. 153 Paso, with a budget of $1,355; and No. 262 Renton, with a budget of $1,080.
Other Evergreen State cities didn’t fare as well.
“The other ten Washington cities included in the report landed in the bottom half,” Gonzalez explained. “Yakima residents have the lowest budget in the state, at just over $700. This puts the city in the bottom 10% nationwide. Although the median household income is high here, debt levels are high as well, taking up over 44% of people's revenue.”
Yakima came in at No. 506, based on WalletHub’s criteria.
The other nine bottom-half Washington cities include No. 283 Auburn, with a budget of $1,030; No. 291 Federal Way, with a budget of $1,018; No. 303 Tacoma, with a budget of $999; No. 352 Everett, with a budget of $910; No. 353 Vancouver, with a budget of $908; No. 449 Bellingham, with a budget of $779; No. 453 Spokane, with a budget of $776; No. 454 Spokane Valley, with a budget of $775; and No. 477 Kennewick, with a budget of $745.
The top-ranked city in the study was Newton, Massachusetts, with a holiday budget of $4,233.
Hartford, Connecticut, with a holiday budget of $211, was ranked at No. 558 – last place.