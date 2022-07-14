(The Center Square) – Bellevue City Council voted to continue discussion for placing a measure for a parks levy on November’s General Election ballot.
The proposed levy totals $85 million and is structured as a nine-year regular levy lid lift funding mechanism, according to the City of Bellevue.
If passed by voters in November, the levy would equal an annual taxpayer cost of “$0.15 per $1,000 of assessed value plus $0.05 per $1,000 of assessed value for maintenance and operating costs. The resulting cost of the levy for a $1 million home would be about $16 a month, or $200 annually,” per the city.
The goal of the levy is to fund Bellevue's future parks spending, as a few councilmembers spoke of the community’s love for these shared spaces.
“I think this is such a great investment because our parks are free. You don’t have to pay to go there. If you live in a place where you don’t have a yard, like me, the parks become your yard,” Bellevue Mayor Lynne Robinson said in the city council meeting. “It really is a huge part of our lives in Bellevue.”
Some highlighted pieces of the parks levy include: $20 million towards open space, greenways, wildlife corridors and trails; $10 million to emerging sports and off leash areas; $10 million towards putting together a parks system in the BelRed and Wilburton areas; $20 million to parks within neighborhoods; $10 million to waterfront restoration and maintenance; $10 million to community facilities and $5 million dedicated to community parks of Bellevue.
According to the City of Bellevue, the estimated annual cost per $1 million home equals $150 a year.
The council also voted to keep the existing 2008 parks levy in place until it expires in 2028.
Initially, the Bellevue Parks and Community Service Department favored retiring the 2008 levy. Members of the Parks department staff said as they were doing a deeper dive into the existing levy, some legal complexities and limitations of drafting a new ordinance favored not retiring the levy.
“In terms of financing, it’s a large amount, but it’s a very small amount compared to everything else that is going on, so it’s a balance there,” Bellevue City Councilmember John Stokes said. “We are just behind in terms of capacity, so this is a very well thought out levy.”
The next steps are to draft an ordinance for council feedback on July 18.
Bellevue is also asking residents to join a committee to explore the pros and cons of the ballot measure if the city council adopts the ordinance next week.