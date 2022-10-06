(The Center Square) - There are 18 employees of the city of Bellevue fire department that made more than $200,000 in 2021 led by one firefighter whose gross pay was $286,409.
That highest-paid firefighter made $153,609 in overtime to boost his pay. The highest paid city employee was City Manager Brad Miyake at $315,501.
The amount of overtime paid by the city has increased every year from 2018 to 2021. The city paid $7.9 million in overtime in 2018 and that rose 34% to 10.6 million in 2021.
Budgeted full-time positions for firefighters and officers in the fire department has varied going from 2013 in 2018. There were 227 full-time members of the city's fire department in 2019 and 228 in 2020. The number went back down to 211 in 2021. The 211 full-time positions was the lowest number for Bellevue going back to 2009.
The city responded to an initial email but didn’t follow up with a response as to the amount of overtime accrued by firefighters.