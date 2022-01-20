(The Center Square) – If a recent House committee hearing is any indication, middle ground is precious real estate when it comes to controversial legislation that would ban ballot measures in odd years, but still allow local governments to call special elections to increase taxes.
House Bill 1727, “Concerning odd-numbered year elections,” is sponsored by Democratic Reps. Mia Gregerson, Debra Entenman, Nicole Macri, Strom Peterson, Bill Ramos, Tarra Simmons, Kirsten Harris-Talley, and Noel Frame.
Wednesday morning’s virtual House State Government and Tribal Relations Committee public hearing on the legislation saw stark battle lines drawn between supporters and opponents of the bill. Fourteen people testified in favor of the bill and 25 people testified against it.
Northwest Progressive Institute Executive Director Andrew Villeneuve spoke in support of HB 1727, pointing to a survey his organization took some two months ago that showed 52% of likely voters said they either strongly or somewhat supported doing away with elections in odd-numbered years, while 24% were opposed, and 24% were not sure.
Based at least in part on the claim that initiatives and referendums should be banned in odd years due to low voter turnout, Villeneuve told the committee, “This polling shows that voters want to phase out odd-year elections. Please give this bill a do-pass recommendation. Thank you.”
Jason Mercier, director of the Center for Government Reform at the Washington Policy Center, addressed the low voter turnout argument in a Friday blog prior to the hearing.
“As for proposals to ban citizen ballot measures in odd year elections, with Washington being an all vote-by-mail state with prepaid postage and same day registration, the concerns expressed regarding voter turnout are less about access and more about combating apathy,” he wrote. “Prohibiting the right of initiative and referendum in odd years does nothing to address this problem and instead limits the opportunity for voters to participate in the governance of their state during those years.”
Well-known anti-tax activist Tim Eyman spoke out against the bill at the hearing.
“It’s really outrageous that you’re not taking away all our rights, just half our rights,” he said. “We’re still allowed to have the right to vote in even-numbered years, but you take it away in odd years – and somehow this is an expansion of democracy by shutting down the people’s right to be able to do the initiative and referendum process.”
Next up for HB 1727 is a possible move into executive session, where the committee decides how it will report the bill to the whole House.