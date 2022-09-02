(The Center Square) – News broke Friday that Rite Aid has decided to close its Bartell Drugs in the Seattle Chinatown International District at 400 S. Jackson St.
The larger pharmacy acquired the local chain of drugstores in 2020 for $95 million. Bartell Drugs currently boasts on social media of “more than 64 stores in the Puget Sound region [with] each location feature[ing] its own distinct neighborhood vibe and products,” and Rite Aid had shut very few of them down to date.
Rite Aid was asked if Seattle’s rising crime or the ongoing controversy over light rail construction in Chinatown played a role in the company’s decision to close the pharmacy. The company's response to The Center Square was noncommittal, one way or the other.
“Like all retail businesses, we regularly review each of our locations to ensure we are meeting the needs of our customers, communities and overall business,” a Rite Aid spokesperson said in an email. “A decision to close a store is one we take very seriously and is based on a variety of factors including business strategy, lease and rent considerations, local business conditions and viability, and store performance. We review every neighborhood to ensure our customers will have access to health services, be it at Bartell Drugs or a nearby pharmacy, and we work to seamlessly transfer their prescriptions so there is no disruption of services.”
Crime has been a problem in the broader Chinatown neighborhood where Bartell Drugs has been doing business.
According to the Seattle Police Department’s Crime Dashboard, there had been six homicides, 56 robberies, and 108 cases of aggravated assault in the Chinatown district in the first seven months of 2022.
Out of the 25 fatal shootings in Seattle through the end of July, six were reported in Chinatown. That is most out of all the districts of Seattle, and up from zero fatal shootings in the neighborhood last year.
As for property crime in Chinatown, SPD reported 491 cases of property crime in 2022 so far. Those broke down into five cases of arson; 108 cases of burglary; 327 cases of larceny-theft; and 51 cases of motor vehicle theft.