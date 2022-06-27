(The Center Square) – Three law enforcement officials from Grant County have filed bar complaints against Stevens County Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen for a report he wrote in February that accused them of misconduct.
Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones claims that Rasmussen, appointed as a special prosecutor to investigate leave and timecard discrepancies of salaried command staff, issued a “politically motivated” document intended to “attack my character and integrity.”
“It is a shame that an officer of the court, and an elected prosecutor, can spread such vicious non-truthful statements and potentially get away with it,” wrote Jones in his complaint to the Office of Disciplinary Council with the Washington State Bar Association.
“Mr. Rasmussen should have more integrity than that and should be ashamed of himself.”
Rasmussen was asked last fall by former Grant County Prosecutor Garth Dano, who retired at the end of December, to look into a complaint against Chief Ken Jones, the sheriff’s brother. Questions had arisen about the time Jones was spending away from the job in Grant County to provide law enforcement services to Seattle at $75 per hour.
A complaint had been made by Chief Deputy Dustin Canfield, who later resigned due to retaliation, according to Rasmussen.
He said Canfield told Sheriff Jones that there was an ongoing conversation within the office that deputies couldn’t get work done because of Chief Jones’ absences.
Rasmussen said other salaried command staff in the sheriff's office were also traveling to Seattle for extra work.
He submitted a letter Feb. 4 to newly appointed Grant County Prosecutor Kevin McCrae that concluded, at least in Jones' case, that state crimes, such as misconduct, fraud and theft, had possibly occurred. In addition, he said there were possible federal crimes, such as failure to provide honest services. However, he declined to pursue criminal charge because of the "overall complexity" of the situation.
“The major impediment to any prosecution is the approval of the sheriff for this behavior and the lack of policies to prevent this from happening. The involvement of the sheriff himself in these practices explains why there were no policies preventing these practices,” wrote Rasmussen.
Due, in part, to the “hateful tone” of Rasmussen’s letter, Sheriff Jones told the Disciplinary Council that he decided to end a 30-year career in law enforcement by not seeking re-election to the office he has held for nearly 12 years.
Jones has asked the council to take immediate disciplinary action against Rasmussen for “his unbecoming and unethical conduct.”
Complaints have also been filed against Rasmussen by Chief Jones and Undersheriff Ryan Rectenwald, who was also accused of wrongdoing in Rasmussen's letter.
Chief Jones stated in his complaint that the “massive amount of stress and anxiety” that resulted from Rasmussen’s report led him to seek counseling. He also made the decision to retire after 29 years in law enforcement.
“Mr. Rasmussen had a job to do and failed miserably,” wrote Jones.
Rectenwald, who remains on the job, has accused Rasmussen of writing a document that is “full of false information, threats and is littered with opinion.”
Rasmussen told The Center Square he believes the three complaints “are meant to intimidate me and were done in retaliation.”
“I have retained a law firm to represent me in these matters and they will respond to the grievances,” he said.
Rasmussen declined to address details of each complaint, but said: “The sheriff has said he will institute policy changes so that this conduct does not continue. I hope he has (or will), but it seems to me that his changing things, means that he knows it was not a good idea to have such a policy in the first place. These policies were a threat to public trust. I am glad they will be changed.”
Rasmussen was tasked with looking through hundreds of pages of documentation tied to the sheriff and his salaried staffers providing services to Seattle during a time of riots in 2020-21.
After that review, Rasmussen determined Chief Jones had not properly accounted for his time back home, and both Sheriff Jones and Rectenwald had sought to cover up the discrepancies.
On multiple occasions, Rasmussen determined that Chief Jones was paid for 27-hour work days.
As an exempt employee, Rasmussen noted that Chief Jones was expected to work at least 40 hours per week in Grant County but did not have to punch a clock. Instead, he and other salaried workers could take compensation time to make up for any overtime they worked.
However, Rasmussen said that questions arose about how Jones was able to get away from work so much after he began bragging about the money he had earned in Seattle.
Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld performed an independent investigation of the situation toward the end of 2021 and sustained three violations against Chief Jones.
Rectenwald, who had requested Reinfeld's investigation, was then tasked by Sheriff Jones to investigate the matter further. He exonerated Chief Jones of any wrongdoing.
Rasmussen said the undersheriff failed to report a potential conflict in undertaking the investigation because he was a neighbor and good friend of Chief Jones.
In their complaint to the Disciplinary Council, Rectenwald and Chief Jones criticized Rasmussen for reaching out to the media about the situation in Grant County.
“I believe the public has a right to know what public officials are doing,” Rasmussen replied. “We can only have a free society when we have an informed society. The fact that grievances are filed against me because I made this situation public suggests that it was hoped that this situation would not be made public. That was the point I was making in the letter.”