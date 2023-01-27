(The Center Square) – Supporters and opponents of Washington’s capital gains tax weighed in on lawyers making their respective cases during oral arguments before the state Supreme Court, which will ultimately decide whether or not the tax is in accord with the state constitution.
The state Legislature passed the capital gains tax in 2021, and Gov. Jay Inslee signed it into law. It creates a 7% tax on profits of more than $250,000 from selling stocks, bonds, and other high-end assets.
Last March, Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber ruled the tax was an income tax and struck it down based on the state constitution’s uniformity clause that does not allow income to be taxed at different rates.
State Attorney General Bob Ferguson directly appealed the decision to the Supreme Court, which in July agreed to hear the case.
In November, the Supreme Court allowed the state Department of Revenue to begin collecting the tax while it considers the state’s appeal.
Thursday morning’s oral arguments saw lawyers speak and field questions from the nine justices for about an hour at the court’s temporary headquarters in Tumwater, just south of Olympia, the state capital.
Capital gains tax proponents held a news conference at the steps of the Capitol Building a few hours after the hearing, focusing largely on where the money from the tax would go.
“We want to make sure all communities have what they need and that everyone pays their part to fund services that our communities need,” Treasure Mackley, executive director of Invest in Washington Now, said. “Like adequate child care, access to health care, safe roads and bridges, great education, and meals and care for seniors. We believe that when we make these investments we are able to keep money flowing into our communities, helping our businesses and our families. And we believe that the wealthiest individuals need to pay their share.”
Proceeds from the capital gains tax are expected to fund the state’s early education and childcare programs to the tune of about $500 million a year.
“Our students, our teachers, and our communities desperately need the $500 million investment that the revenues from this tax will provide, $1 billion per biennium,” Larry Delaney, president of the Washington Education Association, told the crowd.
Funding is needed for things like mental health support, special education services, teacher resources, safety improvements, and building repairs, he said.
Dr. Stephan Blanford, executive director of the Seattle nonprofit Children’s Alliance, said the capital gains tax would help address challenges faced by marginalized people.
“In particular, that act is driving resources towards low- and middle-income families, and we know that a large proportion of those families are people of color, families of color, and so this is a way to resolve some of the huge inequities, the racial inequities that we’ve seen historically in Washington state,” he said. “And so we feel very strongly that it is time for us to enact this and then for the Supreme Court to support the idea that the wealthiest among us should pay their fair share.”
The capital gains tax, opponents say, could imperil the state’s economy, calling it constitutionally suspect to label it an excise tax rather than an income tax.
Jason Mercier, government reform director at the free market Washington Policy Center think tank that is one of the leading opponents of the tax, said the capital gains tax is a prelude to an income tax.
“At stake here is nothing less than will Washington state have a graduated income tax? That’s really all this is about. Do we own our income or not?” he asked in a video clip of his reaction to the oral arguments. “And for a hundred years, the court has said we own our income. For 100 years, the voters said we want to keep owning our income and rejected six constitutional amendments, but income tax advocates are nothing if not tireless on this.”
His think tank colleague agreed.
“Our economic future is tied to how beneficial our tax status is to attracting the innovators and entrepreneurs that are yet to come,” said WPC President and CEO Mike Gallagher. “In the future, if this tax was applied, they would go somewhere else.”
Mercier indicated he was more optimistic after oral arguments than he was before.
“The justices asked the right questions,” he explained. “We got to is this a tax on income or a transaction. We got to the fact the voters have already rejected six constitutional amendments to allow a graduated income tax. And we got to the fact that every other country, state, and tax professional in the world will tell you this is an income tax.”