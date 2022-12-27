(The Center Square) – As extreme weather continues to pummel the King County region, the King County Regional Homelessness Authority has a plan in place to provide shelter to homeless people.
The authority has managed more than 50 days of severe weather response to provide shelter and protection for homeless people in the county since the beginning of the year. That includes a response to a span of extremely cold weather in February and the heatwave that hit Western Washington in July.
The authority has distributed over $185,000 in emergency funding for severe weather supplies to service providers since February. The organizations that collaborated with the King County Regional Homelessness Authority include Interim Community Development Association, Mary’s Place, Friends of Youth, Lake City Partners, REACH, Chief Seattle Club and the Low Income Housing Institute.
A three-tiered system for severe weather response was recently implemented by the authority to better prepare for extreme weather responses. It starts with providing emergency supplies to service providers at the lowest tier.
The system response then expands capacity at emergency shelters and distributes food to shelter sites at tier two, when daily high temperatures are extremely high or extremely low for three consecutive days or there is snow or rain accumulation greater than two inches.
The third tier includes all aspects of tier one and two as well as coordinating with cities for opening city-owned sites, distributing food with snow-ready vehicles, providing secure storage for belongings to encourage homeless people to come to shelters and coordinating with transportation providers. Snow or rain accumulation has to go over four inches to trigger the switch to the final tier.
The authority had activated the response four times since the beginning of November, before the recent extreme ice event. That included providing supplies, opening extra capacity overnight shelters and coordinating calls with service providers across King County.