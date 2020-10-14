(The Center Square) – A group of attorneys are attempting to reignite a two-year-old legal battle with the state of Washington over a labor lawsuit that contradicted a landmark U.S. Supreme Court case.
An amicus brief filed by staff attorneys from the National Right to Work Foundation and Liberty Justice Center demands that the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rehear a case related to the U.S. Supreme Court's 2018 ruling in Janus v. AFSCME.
Janus v. AFSCME saw the Supreme Court rule in a 5-4 decision that public-sector unions may not issue union fee deductions to non-member employees to pay for union business which overturned 40 years of court precedent.
Another case, plaintiffs in Belgau v. Inslee sued Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and the state for enforcing union fee deduction agreements made prior to Janus v. AFSCME regardless of membership status under pre-existing agreements. Washington workers are allowed a 10-day window to opt out of such agreements.
The plaintiffs in the case requested an injunction against enforcing the agreements and financial restitution.
In February 2019, Judge Robert Bryan of the U.S. District Court for Western Washington granted the defendants’ motion to dismiss the lawsuit.
“The fact that the Plaintiffs are now challenging the constitutional validity of the underlying agreements does not lead to liability for the State, especially where the State is prohibited from interfering with Union activity,” Bryan wrote in his opinion.
“Further, Plaintiffs’ assertions that the agreements are not valid because they had not waived their First Amendment rights under Janus in their authorization agreements because they did not know of those rights yet, is without merit.”
Bryan’s decision in Belgau v. Inslee was upheld by a three-judge panel in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on September 16.
The panel concluded that Washington’s role in enforcing the prior agreements was not unlawful.
Attorneys with the Liberty Justice Center and National Right to Work Foundation argue that the union fee deductions enforced by Washington still infringe on workers’ free speech rights.
“The panel’s decision that states and unions do not need clear and compelling evidence that employees waived their First Amendment rights to take payments for union speech from them — even over the employees’ objections and after they resign their union membership — conflicts with Janus and undermines the employee rights recognized in that case,” they wrote in the brief.
“It is shocking that despite the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Janus, government employers and private political organizations, unions, continue to place limitations on Americans’ constitutional rights," said Jeffrey Schwab, senior attorney at the Liberty Justice Center. “All government workers must be able to exercise their First Amendment right not to pay a union.”
Mark Janus of Janus v. AFSCME is currently pursuing a ruling requiring the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees to refund fees to nonmember public employees.
The Liberty Justice Center and the National Right to Work Foundation are currently litigating more than 30 cases related to Janus v. AFSCME.