(The Center Square) – As of Friday, Washington state has joined nine other states restricting gun magazine capacity size, and the Attorney General’s Office plans to keep it that way.
Thanks to Senate Bill 5078 – passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee earlier this year – the sale of magazines that hold more than 10 rounds is now banned in the Evergreen State. Importing, manufacturing and distributing high-capacity magazines is also illegal.
The new law also makes selling a high-capacity magazine, or offering to sell one, a violation of the state’s Consumer Protection Act. That allows the Attorney General’s Office to take legal action against those who violate the new law.
“I will vigorously defend our new law,” Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a statement responding to a federal lawsuit filed last month by the Second Amendment Foundation challenging the restrictions on high-capacity magazines. “This challenge will not succeed.”
Multiple federal-level court decisions give Ferguson reason to be confident.
“All seven federal courts of appeals to have considered the issue, including the Ninth Circuit, have concluded that reasonable restrictions on high-capacity magazines are fully compatible with the right to bear arms,” Brionna Aho, spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office, said in an email to The Center Square. “Every one of these seven federal appellate court rulings upheld restrictions on HCMs defined as magazines of 10 or more rounds.”
In addition to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, the constitutionality of high-capacity magazine restrictions has been upheld by the 2nd Circuit, 3rd Circuit, 4th Circuit, 7th Circuit, and D.C. Circuit.
That may be changing, however, in light of recent rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court.
The nation’s highest court on Thursday ordered a lower court to revisit its previous ruling upholding California’s ban on high-capacity magazines.
The ban had been upheld in 2021 by the 9th Circuit Court.
The new order from the Supreme Court requires the 9th Circuit to revisit that decision using new guidance issued by the Supreme Court in its ruling last week in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen, in which the majority held that Americans have the constitutional right to carry firearms.
In the meantime, the Attorney General’s Office in Washington maintains the new high-capacity magazine ban is about protecting people.
“There is overwhelming evidence that banning the sale of magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds will save lives and improve public safety,” Aho said, referencing several studies to buttress her claim.
A 2020 study published in “Criminology and Public Policy” found that “LCM [large-capacity magazine bans] were associated with significant reductions in the incidence of fatal mass shootings.”
Another 2020 study found that “large-capacity magazine bans were associated with 38% fewer fatalities and 77% fewer nonfatal injuries when a mass shooting occurred.”
A study published by the American Journal of Public Health in 2019 concluded high-capacity magazine bans save lives. “Attacks involving LCMs resulted in a 62% higher mean average death toll,” the study found. “The incidence of high-fatality mass shootings in non–LCM ban states was more than double the rate in LCM ban states; the annual number of deaths was more than 3 times higher.”
Violations of the new law are a gross misdemeanor, punishable by up to 364 days in county jail and a maximum fine of up to $5,000, or both.