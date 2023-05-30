(The Center Square) – After an eventful series of fires last weekend, the encampment colloquially known as Camp Hope has reached the end of the road for its remaining inhabitants.
With population peaking at an estimated 600 last summer, numbers have fallen to an estimated 27 individuals inhabiting 20 tents and 7 RV's according to the most recent report from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Thirty days from now, those 27 individuals will need to vacate the premises.
“The City and State filed a plan today with a Superior Court judge to close the encampment on Washington State Department of Transportation property near Second and Freya on or before June 30,” said City of Spokane Communications Director Brian Coddington in a news release Tuesday.
This closing date of June 30th comes more than 3 full months after a superior court judge issued a ruling that the City of Spokane did have the right to remove individuals living on the property, as previously reported by The Center Square.
In that ruling the judge said the encampment “has become a public health and safety hazard” declaring it a nuisance, and laid the groundwork for the City and State working together to clear the property.
After meeting regularly for months, officials from both the city and state made a joint statement Tuesday afternoon.
“Discussions have been thoughtful and candid around the shared goal of closing Camp Hope," they said. "Both parties have agreed upon a final date – on or before Friday, June 30 – in which all individuals residing at the site will vacate."
The officials said work is underway to find improved housing before that date for those left. Once the last individuals have vacated the site, officials said cleanup and remediation will begin to restore the State-owned property.
"Permanently closing Camp Hope in a safe and humane way has been a goal of both the City and State," officials said. "The city and state remain committed to this important work.”