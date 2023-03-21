(The Center Square) – The race for Spokane City Council is heating up. After councilwoman Lori Kinnear decided not to run for a third term, a candidate has announced that she would run for the 2nd district seat.
“I was inspired to rise into City leadership by observing the continued sacrifice and dedication of our local service members,” said candidate Cyndi Donahue in a statement Monday.
Donahue, who is an Honorary Commander for the 92nd Air Refueling Squadron at Fairchild Airforce Base, serves as a Committee Member for Executive Women International of Spokane.
As a small business owner, she was voted one of the top 20 Women in business leadership by Spokane Coeur d’Alene magazine in 2019.
She also serves on the Downtown Spokane Partnership Business Improvement Board, where she collaborates for a safer local business environment.
“We need to feel safer on our streets, support our local business owners and their dedicated, talented employees,” says Donahue.
The statement went on to highlight the “need to focus efforts on finding a solution to perpetual property crime in the 2nd District, filling the potholes in our crumbling streets and creating more affordable housing
while protecting neighborhood character.”
The other representative from the 2nd district, Betsy Wilkerson, is running for council president with the support of current president Breean Beggs.
Wilkerson is opposed for the council president position by Kim Plese who announced her candidacy last month, as previously reported by The Center Square.
In addition to being a small business owner, Donahue most recently worked for a non-profit startup accelerator Ignite Northwest, whose goal is to create jobs in Spokane.
More information can be found at Donahue’s campaign website.