(The Center Square) - As Washington state continues to experience a fentanyl epidemic, a House bill aims to crack down on the mass production of fentanyl pills through the use of tableting machines.
House Bill 1209 sponsored by Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-Lakewood, would make it a Class C felony for a person to misuse sell, buy, or use those machines for the purposes of producing illegal drugs.
Unlike other potential legislation surrounding the prosecution of drug offenses, there’s little argument over this proposal, which cleared the House unanimously 95-0 on March 7.
The number of drug overdose deaths has risen in Washington in recent years, especially in King County. In 2019, there were 422 drug overdose deaths. By 2022, that number had reached 1,033, with roughly 70% of them attributed to fentanyl. Three months into 2023, there have been almost 300 drug overdose deaths.
Through the use of a tableting or encapsulation machine, fentanyl pills can be produced at a rate of 30-50 a minute and 3,000 an hour. In some cases, the pills are rainbow-colored, which police warn make them appealing to children. In August 2022, a child overdosed after partially consuming a fentanyl pill in a Tacoma park. He was saved when a police officer gave him Narcan to counteract the drug’s effects.
“These pills are laced with fentanyl, and they are destroying our families and our communities,” Leavitt told the Senate Law & Justice Committee at a March 16 public hearing. “When pill pressers are used for good, to make vitamins or important medication for our patients…that’s a good thing. But unfortunately bad actors have found a way and a very quick and cheap way to create thousands and thousands of pills are laced with fentanyl.”
The machines can also be used to create counterfeit pills that contain fentanyl but on the surface look like a legal drug.
Among the bill’s cosponsors is Rep. Dan Griffey, R-Allyn, who told Law and Justice that a family friend experiencing chronic pain from a motorcycle accident died of an overdose after purchasing and ingesting what by all appearances was a Percocet, but turned out to be fentanyl.
"The industrious monsters making and pedaling these fake pills are playing Russian Roulette with all lives," he said in a statement. "And now, they are targeting our youngest, most vulnerable - our children, making these pills in rainbow colors to look like children's cereal to market to kids with deadly consequences."
He told Law and Justice he preferred the bill impose even harsher penalties as a result, because the candy-like appearance means manufacturers “can get [kids] addicted to the most addictive substance there is known to the human condition.”