(The Center Square) – The Washington State Senate has introduced its two-year, $69.2 billion operating budget that increases funding for public education, housing and homelessness, behavioral health, public safety and climate change.
While $5.1 billion is added in new spending for the 2023-25 biennium, the proposed budget does not include any new taxes. The nearly $70 billion price tag is slightly lower than the $70.4 in spending for the 2023-25 operating budget Gov. Jay Inslee proposed in December.
“It rises to the many challenges that people are facing across our state,” said Sen. Christine Rolfes, D-Bainbridge Island, chair of the Senate Ways & Means Committee, during Thursday afternoon’s press conference on the proposed budget’s release. “We make big investments without raising taxes and while leaving healthy reserves to guard against the uncertainty that we’re seeing in the economy today.”
The Senate proposes to set aside $3.8 billion in reserves as a hedge against an expected economic slowdown – including a possible recession – as well as to protect Washington’s high credit rating.
Public Education
Under the proposed budget, Washington’s K-12 public schools would get $2.9 billion, including $525 million for educator salaries and health care costs, $353 for special education services, $215 million to support childcare workers, $106 million for affordable early learning, and $59 million to expand food access in schools.
Housing and Homelessness
Approximately $298 million would go toward housing and shelter for the Evergreen State’s homeless population, including $85 million for emergency housing and rental assistance, $56 million for permanent supportive housing, $32 million for local government grants in support of affordable housing, and $8 million to assist homeless children.
Behavioral Health
The proposed budget would allocate $424 million to improving the state’s behavioral health system, including $116 million for treatment expansion at state facilities, $84 million to pay for an increase in behavioral health provider rates, $23 million for behavioral crisis outreach, diversion programs and community-based housing.
Public Safety
The budget proposes $7 million to open new regional law enforcement training centers in Washington, $5.5 million for work release programs, $4.5 million for enhanced training for corrections officers and $2.3 million for an organized retail theft task force.
Climate Change
This is the first year that funding from the Climate Commitment Act, passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee in 2021, can be used in the state budget.
Of the $679 million of CCA proceeds, $218 million would go to carbon sequestration efforts, $145 million would provide utility assistance to low-income families and reduce the carbon footprint of state-owned buildings and $126 million would go to helping transition heavy-duty trucks to clean energy.
Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, who sits on the Ways & Means Committee, had some positive comments about the majority party’s proposed operating budget.
“While it’s not truly bipartisan, this is clearly the most inclusive budget proposal we’ve seen in many years,” she said in a news release. “The majority has no obligation to consider input from the minority, yet our Democratic counterparts allowed us to stay at the table and offer our suggestions. It’s admirable that they listened to the point of including many of the specifics we requested. A Republican budget would look different in several areas, but there are still a lot of items to like in here because they reflect the three main priorities for Senate Republicans this year – public safety, affordability and K-12 education – and also accommodate the top priorities of our committee leaders.”
The budget is scheduled for a 2 p.m. public hearing on Friday before the Senate Ways & Means Committee.
Budget writers in the House are expected to release their operating budget next week. After that, Senate and House lawmakers will get together to negotiate completion of a final operating budget before the April 23 end of the legislative session.