(The Center Square) - Law enforcement advocates are calling the passage of a police vehicular pursuit bill a step in the right direction but insist "more work will be needed" to reduce record-level crime across the state.
SB 5352 cleared the Legislature on April 17 after the Senate voted 26-22 to concur with House amendments. The bill has now been sent to Gov. Jay Inslee, who is expected to sign it into law.
The bill changes aspects of the statewide police vehicular pursuit policy the Legislature altered in 2021 via HB 1054. Before the law, police were allowed to pursue suspects by vehicle if they had "reasonable suspicion" they had committed a crime. HB 1054 changed that by raising the legal threshold to "probable cause" for specific crimes.
However, many critics argued that it has led to a dramatic increase in drivers fleeing police and emboldened criminals, some of whom have even referenced the law to protest police actively pursuing them.
SB 5352 modified the policy by allowing officers to vehicularly pursue if they have "reasonable suspicion" certain crimes have been committed or are being committed. Those include a sex offense, vehicular assault, driving under the influence, and domestic violence assault. They are also allowed to pursue if the officer believes the suspect poses a risk of harm to others if allowed to flee. The bill stipulates the procedures officers must take before and during a vehicular pursuit.
While some Republican lawmakers voted against the bill for what they say is a watered-down policy, the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, or WASPC, Executive Director Steven D. Strachan wrote in a statement that the legislation "addressed many law enforcement and community concerns and we are pleased the governor plans to sign the legislation. There were necessary adjustments to laws related to the pursuit of suspects."
However, he wrote that "more work will be needed to address community concerns regarding crimes such as motor vehicle theft, organized retail theft, or residential burglary."
The intent behind HB 1054 in 2021 was to reduce the number of people killed during police vehicular pursuits. However, data from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission shows that in seven years, 28 people died during a police pursuit, 19 of whom were the drivers. WASPC reports that the number of drivers fleeing Washington State Patrol officers last year by more than 100%.
Among those to vote against the bill was Senate Minority Leader John Braun, R-Centralia. In a statement, he wrote that the new policy allowing officers to pursue "does not apply to auto theft or reckless driving. It's only a half-step in the right direction. And it was opposed by law enforcement and the mother of a young girl who died after being hit by a stolen truck. She testified that the legislation would not have saved her daughter."