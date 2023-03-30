(The Center Square) – Whitman County, Washington, was the fastest-growing American county for fiscal year 2022, according to the latest numbers by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The county had a population of 47,873 in the last census estimate. With 4,381 new residents, the eastern Washington county can now boast a population of over 50,000 residents, at least when school is in session.
“Whitman County, Washington, home to Washington State University, saw its population drop by 9.6% between 2020 and 2021 but then grow by 10.1% last year—the most of any county above 20,000 in population,” the Census Bureau explained in a news release accompanying the new data. “Whitman County’s change is just one example of the many college counties that saw a rebound in the last year after a lull during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
This came as a surprise to one county commissioner.
“I don’t know how that number was generated,” Commissioner Tom Handy told The Center Square when reached for comment by phone Wednesday.
When asked if a post-pandemic return to WSU by students and faculty could have played a role, he admitted that was possible but still, “enrollment continues to decline,” he said.
On the face of it, the university’s enrollment numbers support his surprise.
Undergraduate enrollment has fallen from a high of 26,098 in the fall of 2018 to 22,612 in the fall of 2022. Graduate students didn’t drop off during the pandemic but did in the fall of 2022, falling to 3,777 from 4,303 just the year before.
Even so, allowing students to come back to campus and attend classes in person has made a significant difference in the population numbers of Pullman, Washington, home of WSU’s largest campus.
The Pullman real estate market continues to show strength as well.
Redfin rates it as “somewhat competitive,” explaining, “In February 2023, Pullman home prices were up 1.3% compared to last year, selling for a median price of $515K. On average, homes in Pullman sell after 26 days on the market compared to 75 days last year. “