(The Center Square) – The Seattle Economic and Revenue Forecast Council has found that the city’s payroll tax is underperforming, causing projected revenue to drop $31 million this year.
The November forecast for 2023 revenues was originally $294 million, but is now projected to be $263 million. The drop in the revenue forecast is due to technology companies’ stock value decreasing, according to the council.
The majority of revenues are generated from a few firms that are concentrated in the technology sector, according to Ben Noble, Director of the Office of Economic and Revenue Forecasts. This sector has been significantly affected by the shift to hybrid work, and is also one where a significant share of compensation is tied to stock values.
Noble said the Seattle Economic and Revenue Forecast Council originally projected the $294 million in revenue from the JumpStart Tax, but was not confident in the forecast.
“We didn't have a better number to give you,” Noble said in the Seattle Economic and Revenue Forecast Council meeting on April 10. “We were right to be nervous, [we’re] not proud that we didn’t have a firm forecast.”
Actual revenues from the JumpStart Payroll Tax fell from $293 million in 2021 to $253 million in 2022. The November forecast for 2023 revenues was $294 million.
The 2024 forecast for the payroll tax has been reduced from $311 million to $280 million as a result of the changed revenue forecast
The Economic and Revenue Forecast Council is expecting year-over-year stock price changes for Seattle-based companies Google and Amazon to decrease around 20% in 2023, factoring into revenue that is lower than previously forecasted from the JumpStart Tax through 2027.
The City of Seattle previously authorized approximately $105 million in 2023 and $130 million in 2024 as the maximum amounts available to transfer from the JumpStart Payroll Expense Tax Fund to the General Fund to address a looming $140 million revenue gap the city is facing.