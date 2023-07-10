Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, speaks on the Senate floor at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, during debate over a measure that authorizes legislative leaders to terminate any state of emergency called by the governor after 90 days if the Legislature is not in session. The measure passed the Democratic-led Senate chamber and now heads to the House, also held by Democrats, for consideration. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)