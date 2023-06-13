(The Center Square) – Washington state’s Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission will sunset at the end of the month without fulfilling its task of recommending a site for a future commercial airport in the state.
A new airport is expected to be needed in the state because the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050. The commission recommended three sites last year, but was nearly unanimously panned by the public.
A commission member survey presented at the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission’s final meeting on June 9 showed that members are aware of the disapproval in the commission’s recommended sites in Pierce County and Thurston County.
“We recognize and acknowledge the deep levels of anxiety that people have in this decision [and] we recognize that people feel threatened by this work,” said Commission Chair Warren Hendrickson at the final meeting on June 9.
In the survey, commission members were asked which greenfield site they preferred. One voted in favor of the site in Central Pierce County with 13 voting for a yet-to-be-identified site.
“We recognize that the three greenfield sites are insufficient and do not meet the need,” Hendrickson said. “But there must be some location perhaps somewhere that does.”
Washington state Governor Jay Inslee signed House Bill 1791 on May 15, which replaces the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission with the Commercial Aviation Work Group. Inslee vetoed three sections of the bill to prioritize the expansion of existing airports before considering new airport sites.
According to Hendrickson, the City of Yakima was the only non-Puget Sound government that offered to take on a new primary commercial aviation facility. However, when commission members were asked if the Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field should be selected as the single preferred location for a new primary commercial aviation facility, only three members were in favor, with 11 opposed.
The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission will sunset on June 30 after nearly four years of working towards the goal of establishing a site. The new Commercial Aviation Work Group is set to convene on July 23.