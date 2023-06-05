(The Center Square) – The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was sitting at $4.71 statewide on Monday, up from $4.68 the week prior, according to AAA data. This price hike marks the 18th week this year of rising fuel prices for Washingtonians, following the implementation of the new carbon tax earlier this year.
This eight-cent per gallon increase moved opposite the national average, which decreased from $3.58 to $3.55 per gallon, a three-cent per gallon decrease over the same time period.
"Although millions hit the road last weekend, gasoline demand fell. Meanwhile, the cost for a barrel of oil dropped below $70 per barrel," said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross in a statement.
"Pump prices could dip further as the start of summer approaches," Gross added.
Residents of the Evergreen State have to dig deeper into their wallets than most. Washington's pump prices currently stand at third most expensive nationally, with only California and Hawaii being more expensive, filling out first and second on the list.
This change from weeks prior knocks Arizona off the top three most expensive states nationally, where fuel prices fell from $4.53 to $4.41 per gallon over the previous week.
Washington's $4.71 per gallon places it $1.16 per gallon higher than the national average of $3.58 per gallon. It is also $1.75 per gallon above the nation's least expensive fuel costs of $2.96 per gallon, currently paid by Mississippi residents.
In Washington, intra-state variance remains high at $1.02 per gallon, though down 7 cents per gallon from the week prior. The outliers this week, again San Juan and Asotin counties, represent the most and least expensive gas prices statewide at $5.20 and $4.18 per gallon.
This price variance still largely follows the Cascade Range, with residents to the west paying a higher premium at the pump than residents to the east.
Some state policy experts think there's a legislative component to the relatively high cost of Washingtonians' fuel, as previously reported by The Center Square, citing the state's new cap-and-trade carbon tax program implemented on Jan. 1 of this year.
However, the full effect of this program has yet to be seen, as there have only been two carbon auctions to date.
With the second carbon auction only completed on May 31 and the results not yet publicly announced, it remains to be seen how much recent price increases have already priced in the new carbon auction.
Results of the May 31 auction are expected to be announced on June 7.