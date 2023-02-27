(The Center Square) – The Marysville School District’s Educational Programs and Operations Levy reinstatement has been passed by a vote of 57% in favor and 43% opposed.
With the levy being reinstated, the rate is assessed at $1.67 per $1,000 assessed value through 2027. The median home price in Marysville is $600,000, which means the estimated cost per year for the Educational Programs and Operations Levy is approximately $1,000.
The levy is estimated to generate $25 million in 2024 and increase to around $29 million in 2027, according to the school district.
The Marysville School District said the revenue generated from the levy will go towards lowering class sizes, maintaining early learning programs, upgrading school technology, improving health support for its students and expanding athletic programs. About 61% of the revenue would go towards teachers and support staff, according to the school district.
The levy failed to pass twice in 2021, according to Marysville School District Executive Director of Finance Dave Cram. Last October, Cram said the levy was critical to the school district’s operations in support of its students’ learning, physical and social-emotional health and development.
“Without these necessary funds the district will not be able to fund programs such as athletics and other extracurricular activities for students and deeper reductions in staff and other programs district-wide will be necessary,” Cram added in a statement.
The $1.67 per $1,000 assessed value levy rate is one of six of Snohomish County’s highest Educational Programs and Operations Levy rates. The other cities include Everett at $1.95, Mukilteo at $1.79, Monroe at $1.78, Lakewood at $1.75 and Lake Stevens at $1.67.