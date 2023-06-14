(The Center Square) – Washingtonians pay $36.55 in excise taxes for every gallon of distilled spirits they buy – the highest in the nation, according to the Tax Foundation.
The Washington, D.C.-based think tank looked at data from the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States and used a methodology to compare the variety of ways distilled spirits are taxed across the country to rank all 50 states.
Some states base levies on volume and others impose per-bottle fees or retailer license fees. States can also impose taxes based on alcohol content and the location of purchases, the Tax Foundation analysis reports.
“The Evergreen State is followed by Oregon ($22.86), Virginia ($22.06), Alabama ($21.69), and Utah ($15.92),” the report, which came out Monday, states. “Distilled spirits are taxed the least in Wyoming and New Hampshire. These two control states gain revenue directly from alcohol sales through government-run stores and have set prices low enough that they are comparable to buying spirits without taxes. Missouri taxes are the next lightest at $2.00 a gallon, followed by Colorado ($2.28), Texas ($2.40), and Kansas ($2.50).”
In Washington, there is a spirits sales tax and a spirits liter tax.
The spirits sales tax – 20.5% – is based on the selling price of spirits in the original packaging, according to the state’s Department of Revenue website. Buying a drink at a restaurant or bar will set you back less, at 13.7%.
The spirits liter tax is based on the volume of spirits being sold in the original package. That equals $3.7708 per liter. Restaurants and bars pay a lower $2.4408 per liter spirits tax.
That means that if you bought a bottle of distilled spirits valued at $50, then you pay the spirits sales tax of $10.25 and the liter tax of $13.20 for a grand total of $73.45.
But why is the tax so high?
“The current liquor tax rate structure was a result of Initiative 1183 that privatized spirits sales in Washington state,” Beverly Crichfield, DOR communications consultant, told The Center Square in an email.
In November 2011, voters approved said initiative that privatized liquor sales statewide, so the state’s Liquor Control Board would no longer oversee liquor stores. Privatization did create an added fee, but Washington’s total excise tax rate of $26.70 per gallon was still the highest in the country before I-1183 went into effect in 2012, according to the Tax Foundation.