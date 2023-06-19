(The Center Square) – The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced the first in what will be multiple closures of the Soos Creek Hatchery, following $22 million in state funding for renovations to the aging facility.
Built in 1901, the Soos Creek Hatchery is among the oldest hatcheries in Washington and is a vital part of the state’s infrastructure used for bolstering the local salmon population.
The closure, announced in a news release by the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, has the hatchery closed to the public from June 14th through the end of September 2023.
While temporary in nature, it is the first phase of several closures in the renovation project.
Improvements this summer include the replacement of existing water supply pipes with larger pipes to provide fish in the facility with additional water, as well as preparation for next summer’s projects.
Future phases will include a new incubation treatment facility for improved fish health, a new water reuse system for improved water efficiency, as well as improvements to the existing fish release system.
While closed to the public, the facility will remain functional and fully operational throughout the duration of the construction.
Passed as part of the State’s Capital Budget, in Senate Bill 5200 Section 3094, the funding only includes $2 million in new appropriations. The remainder of the balance comes in the form of $3.1 million in reappropriated funds, as well as $16.8 million in funds for the project from previous biennial budgets.
Calling the hatchery a “stronghold for Puget Sound’s hatchery production,” the facility produces millions of chinook, coho, and steelhead annually. The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife hopes the project will allow the hatchery to “enhance fishing opportunities and help conserve fish for the future.”