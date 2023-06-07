(The Center Square) – The Seattle Office of Planning and Community has chosen the winners of the City’s design competition seeking innovative ideas for downtown office space conversions.
The competition is part of Harrell’s Downtown Activation Plan, which seeks immediate strategies to make downtown safer and more welcoming. This includes filling vacant storefronts, converting office space to housing and creating what his office calls a “linear arts-entertainment-culture district.”
The design competition aimed for feasible ideas to activate downtown and optimize the use of the city’s urban assets.
A team consisting of Hybrid Architecture with Project Architect Tom Geeslin, Great Expectations and Diamond Parking won first prize for the suggestion of the conversion of the Mutual Life Building built in 1890 into a co-living space that would provide affordable units. The team will receive an award of $10,000 for winning first prize in the city’s design competition.
The runner-ups include the Gensler, Seattle Office Project Team that proposed a building with a more modern footprint, a centralized elevator core and a variety of unit mixes with great natural light. The Miller Hull Partnership and Stanley Real Estate team was the other runner-up whose proposal focused on adaptive reuse of historic buildings in the Pioneer Square District. The buildings would be converted into residential units and a shared courtyard.
Both runner-ups will receive $7,500 each for their submissions.
“We were especially excited by designs that leveraged existing buildings to enhance the quality of life for future residents while finding opportunities to reduce costs and improve the building’s contribution to the public realm and pedestrian experience,” University of Washington’s Department of Architecture Chair Rick Mohler said in a statement. “This program has more than met its goal of sparking a conversation about the future of downtown office space and its potential use as housing.”