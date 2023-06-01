(The Center Square) - After mechanical problems on a Washington ferry created a five hour delay on Memorial Day, the Washington Department of Transportation is hopeful a new law will allow more ships to be built.
The 43-year-old Kitsap Ferry was out of order due to mechanical problems this Memorial Day weekend, reducing the Mukilteo to Clinton run to one boat for five hours.
House Bill 1846, introduced by Rep. Jake Fey, D-Tacoma and signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee on May 11, aims to procure new vessels for Washington State Ferries.
“We appreciate the work Transportation Committee Chairs Fey and Liias put into giving WSF direction on new vessel procurement,” Ian Sterling, public information officer for Washington State Ferries, told The Center Square in an email. “By addressing issues which under the former law would have likely caused delays, they have provided us a path to more efficient and timely vessel construction.”
The law requires a contract for up to five new hybrid diesel-electric ferries that can carry up to 144 vehicles. The contract must be for a minimum of two vessels. Also per the legislation, Washington boat builders will be offered a 13% credit for proposals for vessels constructed in state.
“And we’ve left room in there for some good flexibility in terms of being able to have two ferries, two contractors working on ferries,” Fey said. “Some shipyards are quite large and they can actually build a couple of boats, sort of simultaneously.”
The passing of HB 1846 should expedite replacement of Washington State Ferries’ aging boats with new hybrid-electric vessels by opening procurement to national shipbuilders. Before the new law passed, state law required that ships be constructed in Washington.
Charles Prestrud, director of Coles Center for Transportation at the Washington Policy Center, said HB 1846 encourages bidders to propose changes to ferry design.
“I believe that is essential both to reduce the high cost of the ferries and improve their operating efficiency,” he told The Center Square.
However, Prestrud said the law does not solve all of Washington State Ferries’ problems.
“While there is reason to hope the revised procurement process will result in lower costs, maybe a better design and somewhat expedited delivery, none of those things is assured,” he said. “Even if everything goes smoothly the first of the new ferries is unlikely to join the fleet until 2027, and that might be only one new ferry when the WSF Long Range Plan anticipated five new ferries by that year.”
Prestrud said this means WSF will need to invest time and money into keeping creaky old ferries running.
“It also means that unplanned service interruptions due to breakdowns are likely to be an ongoing problem for years to come,” he added.