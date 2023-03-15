(The Center Square) – In a presentation to the Washington State Transportation Commission titled “Hood River Bridge Traffic & Revenue Study,” preliminary financial and tolling numbers were outlined for the replacement toll bridge connecting White Salmon, Washington with Hood River, Oregon.
The study’s aim was to “conduct a full planning level traffic and revenue study of the Hood River Bridge to determine the viability of toll revenues to support future financing of improvements and possible replacement of the bridge,” as commissioned by the Washington Legislature under Section 205 Subsection 3 of ESSB 5689.
WSTC Deputy Director Carl See, along with members of two consulting firms, presented the preliminary figures Tuesday from the $1.5 million study.
The total replacement cost for the bridge is estimated at $520 million in 2022 dollars, with commitments totaling $80 million, $10 million, and $5 million from Washington, Oregon, and federal grants respectively.
To fund the $425 million shortfall, Washington and Oregon would have to chip in an additional $125 million each and apply for $125 million to $195 million in federal grants.
Given that only $5 million in federal funding has been secured to date, and no grant applications were successful in the 2022 fiscal year, it’s unclear how long this process would take or if it could delay the project's start date.
The bulk of the presentation was dedicated to the mission of the report outlined in ESSB 5689, gathering the data to “inform a potential investment grade traffic and revenue study,” the fourth funding source.
The presentation lists toll-backed financing of $75 to $125 million “subject to on-going traffic [and] revenue analysis and financial need.”
This includes both a pre-completion and post-completion tolling, of the existing, currently tolled bridge, as well as the bridge to replace it.
On the pre-completion front, the scenarios described range from no change to annual increases of 50 cents per trip for cash/credit and 25 cents per trip for the automated BreezeBy system.
The former scenario would see the tolls stay at $2.00 for cash/credit and $1.00 for BreezeBy through 2030, while the latter would mean $2.50 for cash/credit and $1.25 for BreezeBy starting in 2024, then increasing to $5.50 for cash/credit and $2.75 for BreezeBy through the 2030 fiscal year.
If increased, the rate change would take effect July 1, 2023, corresponding with the start of the 2024 fiscal year, though the report notes this date could slip.
The report assumes a target completion date of 2031 for the new bridge, though financial models accounting for inflation rates and tolling revenues were also run for completion dates of 2019, 2040, and 2055.
The bulk of the funding and financial modeling focused on the 2028 to 2031 timeframe, which is far enough out that federal funds could be procured by that time, but also not near enough to give the project a definitive start date.
The final version of the report will be presented by the WSTC to the Washington State Legislature on or before June 30, 2023.