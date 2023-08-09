(The Center Square) - The Seattle City Council in a 6-2 vote has passed an ordinance regarding the deactivation of driver-based apps that critics say undermines public safety. The ordinance restricts how larger companies can deactivate a worker’s app and outlines the process they must go through before they can do so.
Its proponents argue it’s intended to prevent unfair discrimination against workers, though Washington Food Industry Association President and CEO Tammie Hetrick wrote in a statement that “it is a distraction from much bigger issues. Deactivation is not the biggest threat to Seattle right now – we should focus our efforts on solving public safety concerns.”
Under the new ordinance, companies with 250 or more workers must conduct an investigation when a complaint is made against an app-based worker. Only after an investigation can the company deactivate the worker’s app. The company must give that worker two weeks advanced notice and provide them with information related to the complaint and investigation.
Although the ordinance allows for immediate deactivation for instances of “egregious behavior,” Hetrick wrote that “faced with a credible threat, employers need to act quickly on behalf of their customers and their employees. Fourteen days is too long to leave a serious threat unchecked,” she said. “Circumstances can change in the blink of an eye. If someone is brave enough to come forward with a complaint, they should be guaranteed a certain level of protection.”
Washington and Northwest at TechNet Executive Director Ashley Sutton wrote in a statement that forcing companies to create a separate investigative process “ensure gig workers are held to a different standard than everyone else. This measure would result in unsafe working conditions for thousands of customers and employees across the city.”
Door Dasher Eugenio Gomes wrote in a statement that “if there is even a risk that a Dasher or other app-based delivery person poses a danger to customers or businesses, DoorDash and other app-based platforms should be able to immediately remove that person from the app and conduct an investigation. Right now, DoorDash offers drivers a chance to appeal deactivations. This council proposal is a solution in search of a problem, and would make our city’s real problems worse.”
Most of the ordinance takes effect 30 days after its passage by the city council.